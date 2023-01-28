Mavs vs. Jazz Preview: Dinwiddie Leads Role-Player Rally

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday night looking for consecutive victories without Luka Doncic, who will miss the game due to an ankle sprain. Can Spencer Dinwiddie step up big yet again?

The Dallas Mavericks, coming off an inspirational road win against the Phoenix Suns, face the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Saturday night. With both Luka Doncic and Christian Wood missing this matchup due to injuries, Dallas has an uphill battle against a feisty Utah team. However, Spencer Dinwiddie still gives Dallas a chance at victory if he can fill in for Doncic the way he did on Thursday.

When Doncic went down in the first few minutes against the Phoenix Suns, fear exuded from the Mavs' fan base. Without knowing the actual diagnosis, speculation exploded on social media about what the Mavs should do in light of Doncic's injury.

However, what followed provided a tiny sliver of hope. Dinwiddie led the Mavs to a victory over the Suns with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Finally, some proof that Dallas can win without Doncic materialized and possibly jolted some confidence in an otherwise struggling Mavs team. The Mavs will need all of that newfound confidence in Utah, as the Jazz offense is the polar opposite of the heliocentric dynamic of Dallas' system.

Ranked fourth in offensive rating, while also currently in the final play-in position in the West, Utah is threatening to move in on higher seeds in the tangled standings. More-than-likely NBA All-Star, Lauri Marrkanen, is undergoing a renaissance run this year, and he supplements Utah's team-oriented offense with necessary explosion and shot-making.

With Doncic out due to a mild ankle sprain and Wood still dealing with his fractured thumb, Dallas has its hands full to say the least.

Mentioning the Mavs-Jazz playoff matchup from last season is a moot point, as Utah's facelift in approach and energy makes this a vastly different team. The Utah organization has replicated the "immaculate vibes" energy from last year's Mavs. The last time Dallas faced Utah, Doncic and Dinwiddie led the Mavs in a nail-biting 103-100 finish at American Airlines Center.

In its last ten games, Utah has a 5-5 record. Mediocrity, a word that makes Mavs fans wince, correlates with Utah's recent 10-game span. Winning the struggle for the 50-50 balls, making free throws, and Dinwiddie leading Dallas as the by-proxy No. 1 option will be the keys for victory in this one.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

FUN FACT: Dinwiddie is set to earn a contractual bonus in Utah tonight. As a result of games played this season, he will make a $1.5 million bonus, and more importantly, his $18.85 million salary for 2023-24 will be guaranteed. With the way Dinwiddie has played since coming to Dallas around this time last year, that figures to be a bargain for Mark Cuban and company.

FINAL WORD: Dinwiddie spoke on the elephant in the room during postgame availability after beating the Suns:

"We rely on him (Doncic) heavily. One of the best offensive players in history. ... We know what we have to do; we have to get stops. If we can hold them to 95 points in their building, we give ourselves a chance to win, no matter who is on the floor."

Dinwiddie is an intelligent player and is fully aware of Dallas' current situation. Instilling consistency on the defensive end is a significant factor in the Mavs' playoff chances down the final stretch of the season.

