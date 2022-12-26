Mavs Waive Tyler Dorsey, Sign A.J. Lawson to Two-Way Contract

The Dallas Mavericks are set to waive Tyler Dorsey from a two-way contract to sign A.J. Lawson, who had played for their Summer League team.

The Dallas Mavericks currently need more bodies added to their supporting cast around Luka Doncic due to injuries. With that comes the need to shuffle the roster around. They made a change with one of their two-way contracts on Monday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Mavs are waiving Tyler Dorsey to sign A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. Dallas had chosen to sign Dorsey to their final two-way deal in the offseason, prompting Lawson to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves afterward.

During his five performances with the Summer Mavs, Lawson averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while achieving impressive efficiency. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range, and 84.6 percent on free throws.

Lawson already has an understanding of the Mavs' coaching staff and the schemes they like to use after spending Summer League with the organization. He also spent plenty of time working with assistant coach Greg St. Jean during the process. For a short-handed team, this connection should help.

"They had almost the whole coaching staff that was there helping us from Day 1. Showing us what the Mavs do, what kind of defensive schemes, offensive schemes they like to play," Lawson told DallasBasketball.com after Summer League. "They were great teachers. I feel I'm a student of the game, love to learn, I'm a quick learner. They helped out a lot. They always try to give confidence to their players. I see that.

"Like coach Greg St. Jean, he told me from the jump that he wants me to be me. He knows that I'm a versatile 'dog,' that I can guard multiple positions and he wants me to play my game. Don't try to force things. From Day 1, they always showed interest and showed love for their players. They have a family type of vibe."

Dorsey had appeared in just three games with the Mavs and averaged 2.7 minutes. He played 17 games with the Texas Legends, the team's G League affiliate. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The team's other two-way contract is being used on McKinley Wright IV.

