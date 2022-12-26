Luka Doncic, Mavs React to Playing Christmas Day Game vs. Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks took part in the NBA's Christmas Day festivities with a 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. While the draw of Luka Doncic has placed the Mavs in the mix to be a regular inclusion on that slate, they had yet to host a game on Christmas since 2011 when they hosted the Miami Heat.

After getting off to a slow start, the Mavericks went from trailing by 11 points at halftime, to using a 51-point third quarter to take complete control of the game. It was a great display of Dallas overcoming being shorthanded in much of their supporting cast around Doncic and Christian Wood.

“Obviously, when you’re making shots and moving the ball, everything feels good. I think we had to get the jitters out of us for a little bit," Hardaway said. "It was some guys’ first time ever playing on Christmas Day. Just being able to appreciate the opportunity for the most part and being able to go out there and get the nerves and the butterflies out of your system.

"I think that’s what happened, and [we] came out in the second half more aggressive, pushing the pace instead of walking the ball up the floor, and getting the ball moving, and knocking down our shots.”

For Doncic, many factors go into making a Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers special. The 1:30 p.m. CDT tipoff time enabled his family and friends in Slovenia to watch the game. It was also a matchup against his basketball idol, LeBron James. Doncic put on a show, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists despite being constantly double-teamed.

“It’s great – especially the primetime in Slovenia [part]," Doncic said. "All of my friends and family can watch. But to go against a guy like this – his 18th year, what is he, 38? – in a Christmas game, it’s amazing to see him play and to go against.”

Wood offered a major impact alongside Doncic with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks. For someone who grew up watching Christmas Day games but hasn't played in them, Wood relished the opportunity to do so.

“It’s amazing. It’s a blessing. I used to be that kid sitting at home watching Kobe [Bryant], watching LeBron [James]. That D-Wade, LeBron pass. Just to be playing against him on Christmas Day, specifically, is a blessing...”

As for James, who has played more Christmas Day games than any other player in NBA history, the experience is bittersweet. He has to be away from his family and that's often has been the case. However, he gets to do what he loves, which is to play basketball on the biggest stage.

“I mean, the unfortunate part – I’ll go to the unfortunate part first and then fortunate – is that my family’s kind of gotten used to me being away on Christmas, which is the unfortunate part," James said. "So, I don't know what the ratio of road games to home games, you can look it up for me and tell me. But, I know for sure is I've been on the road a lot more than Christmas than I've been at home.

"The fortunate part is I get to play the game I love on Christmas. If I got to do anything when I'm not with my family, I get to play the game that I love to play. Playing on this stage on one of the best days that we have in our league like the opening night, it's Christmas Day games, you get the All Star Weekend, finals and playoffs.

"So, it's an honor for me to be able to still be playing at the level I’m playing at and still be able to play on Christmas in front of our fans that love our game.”

With Doncic continuing to solidify himself as an elite NBA talent, it appears likely that Dallas will play on Christmas Day often throughout his tenure. He has cemented himself as one of those box office talents that the league needs to showcase on marque dates, similar to James.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.