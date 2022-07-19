EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Lawson Talks Summer Mavs; How He Earned T-Wolves Contract

It didn't take long for A.J. Lawson to become an NBA Summer League standout for the Dallas Mavericks. He came out of the gate hot in their first game, scoring 28 points with six makes from beyond the arc. He continued to perform at a high level after his strong opening performance.

During his five performances with the Summer Mavs, Lawson averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while achieving impressive efficiency. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range, and 84.6 percent on free throws.

Lawson, 22, spent the 2021-22 season largely with the College Park Skyhawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. He was brought in on a training camp contract with the Hawks and then signed with their affiliate. In 33 appearances, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Without a contract for the 2022-23 season, Lawson wanted to use the Summer League as an opportunity to showcase the value he can bring to an NBA team. Whether it was with his shooting ability, defensive contributions, or being a good communicator and leader, he wanted to check all of the necessary boxes.

"The key areas I wanted to show, three-levels of scoring I can do: I can shoot the trey-ball, I can hit the mid-range, I can get to the basket. I can score at all three-levels," Lawson exclusively told DallasBasketball.com. "I also wanted to mainly show my defending ability. I feel I can defend 1-3, sometimes even the 4. I can create a lot of havoc on the ball and off the ball. Being a good communicator on the court with my teammates. Bringing that energy.

"In Summer League, I wanted to be effective in any way I can. Bring versatility both offensively and defensively. Just try to help my team win because that's what I feel is most important."

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended up liking what they saw from Lawson enough to sign him to a two-way contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Here's a closer look at how he earned the deal, as well as some exclusive comments about his Mavs Summer League experience:

Shooting Versatility On Display

The level of shooting impact that Lawson provided the Summer Mavs was intriguing, to say the least. Some shooters are limited to converting favorable looks, whether requiring a stable shooting platform or a controlled level of pressure from a contest. That's not the case here.

Lawson's output of 1.429 points per possession on jump shots (half-court) ranked second among all 99 Summer League participants who reached the 20-attempt threshold. The efficiency was staggering all while showing off contested shot-making, shooting on the move, and some off-the-dribble flashes along the way.

"This whole summer especially, I've been working on getting my shot consistently, whether it's shooting off the dribble, in motion, or spot-up shooting. I really focus on that because at the NBA you need to be able to knock down the shot. I really have focused on getting my form right and a lot of repetition so I can do that. I feel in Summer League I showed my ability to knock down movement shots and off the dribble too."

Among the factors that Lawson felt helped prepare him to perform at a high level in Summer League action was his participation in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) as a member of the Guelph Nighthawks.

"I played in the CEBL this summer, getting a lot of reps in there. It's a great league, a growing league in Canada. It helped me out a lot because it kept me in game rhythm. When I came out in Summer League, I felt like I was still in rhythm, my shot felt good, and my wind was there. I wasn't getting tired.

"I felt CEBL helped me out a lot it just kept me in that game rhythm. When I came down to Dallas for mini-camp, training camp, and for the Summer League, I felt I was ready, confident, and ready to help my team succeed."

Contested shot-making is among the key areas that require a rhythm to execute consistently. As a spot-up shooter spacing from the corner, those sequences are going to be required. Lawson stayed ready to convert against a recovering defender as both a strong-side and weak-side spacer.

Lawson also showed a keen understanding of how to operate as an off-ball floor spacer throughout the Summer League. He not only knew when to shake up out of the corner, but he proved capable of converting the motion shooting attempt when needed in addition to hitting against a contest.

In the play below, Lawson recognized the low-man was tagging the roller and was watching the ball, so he decided to shake up to make himself readily available for a pass. The defender recovered to make a contest but did so after giving Lawson just enough of an advantage to capitalize.

Another instance stood out where Lawson's off-ball activity proved crucial to a play's outcome. When Jaden Hardy faced a switch after a screen slip, Lawson shaking up as the low-man tagged the roller offered a relief option for Hardy. The pass was delayed due to ball pressure from the switch, but Lawson knocked it down from deep despite the low-man having time to recover.

Not all shooters are built to be a threat in higher-pressure half-court actions. Among the more challenging sequences to execute is the quick catch-and-shoot look when involved in a handoff. Having a player capable of executing consistently in these situations adds helpful layers to any offense.

There is an art that goes into the setup before even receiving the basketball. As shown in the play below, Lawson had to change his speed to toy with the defender to create an advantage. The actual execution of immediately raising into the shot process with a defender aggressively attempting to recover is not easy either.

More Than Just A Shooter

While the primary way that Lawson makes his impact offensively is through his catch-and-shoot ability, he showed with the Summer Mavs that he's capable of doing more. He wasn't running high ball screens or getting isolation touches, but when he saw open space, he was aggressive taking advantage.

"It's more of just a mind set when I see an open lane by attacking with authority," Lawson said. "I've always been athletic, I wanted to show that in Summer League with those possessions with driving lanes. I wanted to show I'm more than just a shooter, that I can create. Sometimes in Summer League if there wasn't a dunk, I hit the corner or the big man for an assist. I can make plays with the ball and off the ball for sure."

Lawson was efficient as a finisher around the basket throughout Summer League partly because he's opportunistic in his timing for when he attacks. He produced 1.25 points per possession on finishes, which accounted for 41.0 percent of his shot attempts within the half-court.

The defense is going to respect the shooting threat that Lawson poses when he's deployed in an off-ball screening action. He displayed the ability to quickly process when the defense was giving him an advantage to exploit by turning the corner to get to the rim.

In the play below, Lawson took advantage of the Summer Bulls' big man not being in a position to protect the rim. They had played close to the level against screens throughout the game and if he the on-ball defender goes over, turning the corner and pushing the ball out in front would lead to a drive. He capped it off by dunking the ball with authority.

Another example against the Summer Bulls, the defense was expected Lawson give the ball up in a handoff and was casual in their approach to guarding the sequence. With the big playing up and the two other defenders involved in the action having a breakdown on the switch, Hardy aggressively attacked the rim again.

With the Summer Jazz deciding to switch the Mavericks' off-ball screening action, Hardy wasted no time attacking open space to get to the rim. He was technical with his use of a two-foot finish while the defender was worried about fouling and stayed vertical.

There was a great example of Lawson's focus on finishing with authority on his drives when the Summer Mavs took on the Summer Lakers. After an inbounds pass, Lawson faked a handoff with the inbounder knowing there was a wide open gap to attack. Instead of laying it in casually, he threw it down hard with the weak-side help rotating over in the paint.

Against the Summer Bucks, the ball managed to find its way to Lawson after he missed from beyond the arc. He used a shot fake against the close out and took advantage of the defender's reaction by attacking the rim. With the help of a seal from his big, there wasn't help in position to block him at the rim.

As Lawson mentioned to DallasBasketball.com, he takes a lot of pride in what he provides his team defensively. He wanted to showcase his ability to guard multiple positions and to be active when his team needed him to switch against screens.

Defensively, what stood out most from Lawson was his aggressive on-ball containment when guarding out in space. He often put his 6-foot-10 wingspan to great use when pressuring smaller guards deep on their drives. Whether he had help in the paint or not, he managed to make an impact.

One play that showcased Lawson's defensive ability was a possession against Jared Butler when facing the Summer Jazz. Butler was cutoff on his initial drive attempt and with the shot clock winding down, he attempted to get to a step-back 3-pointer, which Lawson handled nicely with the recovery and contest.

Experience With The Mavs

The Summer League process is a great opportunity for a player and team to learn more about each other. The practices that take place prior to traveling to Las Vegas offer a chance to get to know the coaching staff and the system the team deploys.

One coach that Lawson highlighted, in particular, was Greg St. Jean. He coached the Mavericks' Summer League opener, but stepped aside to take on analytics duties and to assist with practices. The communication St. Jean had with Lawson was key. He felt the organization as a whole was invested in the players.

"They had almost the whole coaching staff that was there helping us from Day 1. Showing us what the Mavs do, what kind of defensive schemes, offensive schemes they like to play," Lawson said. "They were great teachers. I feel I'm a student of the game, love to learn, I'm a quick learner. They helped out a lot. They always try to give confidence to their players. I see that.

"Like coach Greg St. Jean, he told me from the jump that he wants me to be me. He knows that I'm a versatile 'dog,' that I can guard multiple positions and he wants me to play my game. Don't try to force things. From Day 1, they always showed interest and showed love for their players. They have a family type of vibe."

Lawson had a prime opportunity to get to know Jaden Hardy, who was selected No. 37 overall by the Mavericks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Lawson was impressed with the leadership that Hardy had shown throughout Summer League in addition to his talent.

"I realized that he's a great person on and off the court. He's a great teammate. Always has that energy, always encouraging guys when they aren't playing well. For a rookie, I can tell he's going to be a good leader. He uses his voice a lot, he communicates on the court. He's very skilled; he can knock down shots off the dribble, he can create for others, he's just a talented guy."

What's Next For A.J. Lawson?

There is plenty of time between the end of Summer League and the beginning of Timberwolves training camp. Lawson made clear that he's going to put that time to great use by continuing to get stronger, work on his skills, and study film from his performances in Las Vegas and the CEBL.

"Definitely going to get stronger, so I'll be in the weight room a lot," Lawson said. "I'll watch film, watch the Summer League, watch my CEBL games, and just learn on things I didn't see during the game because film shows a lot. I watch film a lot to try and improve my game. I take some possessions and try to learn the situations I've seen on film and bring to my coaches and watch together. Work on my body, make sure my shot is consistent and work on my ball handling in case I have to be an on-ball ball handler."

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

