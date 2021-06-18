Dirk Nowitzki Speaks Out On Rejoining Mavs Organization

Former Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki will be rejoining the team as a 'special advisor.' He discussed his decision to do so.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks no longer have former general manager Donnie Nelson or former head coach Rick Carlisle, but they do now have Dirk Nowitzki once again.

Nowitzki will be rejoining the Mavericks organization as a 'special advisor.' He will first be tasked with assisting in the search for the next general manager and head coach.

"The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Dirk Nowitzki will serve as a special advisor to the franchise. Nowitzki will assist with the hiring of both a general manager and head coach as well as consult on other front office decisions"



Nowitzki was approached by Cuban to rejoin the franchise, he accepted the offer. While he will miss Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle, he understands the importance for the organization to find quality replacements.

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special advisor and I am happy to support my Mavs,” said Nowitzki. “Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward.”

There's a lot of work for the Mavericks organization to do this offseason and it will undoubtedly help to have Nowitzki's perspective when making those pivotal decisions.

Before the Mavericks will be able to get too deep into finding a replacement for Rick Carlisle, the organization must hire its next general manager. The organization also has hired a search firm to assist with the process.

There are a variety of key head coaching candidates that already have been floated as potential options for the Mavericks. One name, in particular, that has gained traction has been assistant coach Jahmal Mosely, who has received a public endorsement from Doncic in the past.

"He's got the things that are needed for a head coach," Doncic said recently. "He can be the head coach, for sure."

Rick Carlisle even said last summer that Mosely will 'be a head coach sooner than later' during an appearance on the Dennis and Cowlishaw Show on ESPN Dallas 103.3 [KESN-FM].

Other candidates that have been linked to the Mavericks head coaching vacancy in recent speculation include Terry Stotts, Becky Hammon, and Jason Kidd to name a few.