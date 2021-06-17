Source: Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic 'Would Endorse' Coach Jamahl Mosley As Carlisle Replacement

At the center of the chaotic week within the Mavs organization is Doncic, and Cuban's vow to make sure the Mavs are, to use our phrase, "Luka-centric.'

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic "would endorse'' the promotion of assistant Jamahl Mosley to head coach as Rick Carlisle's replacement, a source tells DallasBasketball.com.

Carlisle resigned on Thursday after 13 seasons in Dallas, a decision that comes on the heels of Mavs owner Mark Cuban opting to part ways with 24-year GM Donnie Nelson.

Doncic has privately clashed at times with Carlisle, maybe simple a "nature-of-the-beast'' issue when it involves a Hall-of-Fame coach and a superstar in his early 20's. Doncic and Mosley, however, very much hit it off, and when Mosley was called upon to sub for his mentor Carlisle, Doncic came away impressed.

"He's got the things that are needed for a head coach," Doncic said recently. "He can be the head coach, for sure."

Mosley joined Carlisle’s coaching staff in 2014 and, with the support of Carlisle, has been a candidate for other head coaching vacancies.

The Doncic match with Mosley automatically makes the 42-year-old assistant a candidate for the head coaching job, though Cuban plans to first hire a new GM to replace Nelson before a new head coach is hired. We have speculated that regardless of Cuban's use of the search firm "Sportsology,'' Toronto Raptors president and GM Masai Ujiri is a candidate worth pursuing. The Mavs are also likely to interview former Mavs star Michael Finley, who has been serving in a front-office role alongside Cuban and Nelson.

The new exec - and Doncic as well - will likely want to understand the proper place for the suddenly-controversial Haralabos Voulgaris, alleged to be a “shadow GM” and entrusted by Cuban to play a key role in a way that apparently did not mesh with Nelson, with Carlisle, and maybe with Doncic.

