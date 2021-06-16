Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic is First-Team All-NBA; Eligible for SuperMax Contract

Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down.

DALLAS - Our Dallas Mavericks offseason tracker .... keeping you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason.

TUESDAY: LUKA LARGE HONOR Presenting the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Stephen Curry

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

Luka getting the honor is not a surprise. But it’s big in terms of recognition … and in terms of his SuperMax eligibility.

TUESDAY: ‘TAKING SIDES?’ The Dallas Mavericks imbroglio involving Luka Doncic vs. Bob Voulgaris is an argument that I’ve now been drawn into because I’m apparently on the wrong side of it.

Except I don’t know what the argument is.

And I haven’t ventured toward taking a side.

The in-depth reporting on the issue by The Athletic led to DallasBasketball.com efforts to “advance the ball,” resulting in our reach-outs to Voulgaris, coach Rick Carlisle and owner Mark Cuban.

Over the course of a Monday of reporting, we stated repeatedly that Doncic’s intention of signing his five-year $201.5 million extension in no way means Dallas is protected from future conflict with the star.

We said it at 3:20 p.m. in the Fish Report on “G-Bag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan. (See below.)

We said it at 6 p.m. on “Fish at Six” on YouTube. (Click link.)

We said again with “Nosebleed Seats” at 7:20 p.m. (You get the idea. But here it is, below.)

The essence of our objective take: “Just because a player is signed today doesn’t mean he can’t wake up tomorrow unhappy and wanting out.”

We have never intimated, suggested or reported otherwise.

In a subjective take, we have often bemoaned this aspect of the NBA, using James Harden’s unsavory departure from Houston as an ugly example.

Somehow, as a result of all of the above, this has gotten twisted into DallasBasketball.com being accused of thinking a) that it’s being reported that Doncic might not really-sign (we do not think that) and b) that once he signs, the Mavs’ problems are solved.

Again, as stated often, in three Monday broadcasts and in print (to paraphrase ourselves): “The Mavs right now have more cracks in the dike than they have fingers.”

It seems our phrasing of a question(s) to Cuban has been misunderstood as being in support of the notion of “everything being OK” or support of Cuban.

We’re not sure how that’s been misinterpreted. We asked about the owner being "Luka-centric,'' about whether Carlisle is in charge of his lineups and about whether Voulgaris is a "shadow GM.'' You don't have to like/trust/believe Cuban's answers. But upon our reviews of our questions? We're fine with them.

And referring to “supporting” any position in this kerfuffle - Cuban, Doncic, Carlisle, Donnie Nelson, Voulgaris, any of the principles: Scan our coverage again.

Here is our one-on-one interview with Cuban: Mavs Exclusive: Rumors Of Luka Doncic 'Rift'? Mark Cuban Responds

Here is our one-on-one interview with Carlisle: Mavs Exclusive: Coach Carlisle on Rumor Of Wanting To Leave For Bucks

Here is our report on Doncic’s contractual plan: Luka Doncic Plans to Sign $201.5 Million Extension

These are news stories. These are not “taking sides.” These are not “arguments.” These are not “subjective.”

We have our opinions on the Dallas Mavericks, of course. And when we state those, it will be clear to you, the reader. There is therefore no need for critics to manufacture in anyone’s minds “what side we’re on.”

Our reporting seeks to be objective. As is regards our interviews with the principles in this case, we stand by our reporting. And when we do state our opinions? We stand by those, too. - Fish

MONDAY JUNE 14: Mavs Trade? Porzingis ‘Intrigues’ Hornets

According to NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, the Charlotte Hornets are 'very intrigued' by the idea of trading for Kristaps Porzingis this offseason. The idea would be to add more offensive firepower alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

"One source stated that the Hornets are very intrigued by the possibility of adding Porzingis. They want to add a big man alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Porzingis would not bring the defensive presence that they would like, but he would add more offensive firepower and more star power in general."

The Hornets have long been eyeing big men with Cody Zeller set to reach NBA free agency this offseason. Charlotte is also reportedly 'really interested' in Pacers' Myles Turner and have been linked to Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Kings' Richaun Holmes, too.

MONDAY JUNE 14: Rick Carlisle Denies Interest In Coaching Bucks

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is among those that 'have an eye on Milwaukee's potential opening' in anticipation of a potential firing of current coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is another longtime coach who's been rumored to have an eye on Milwaukee's potential opening."

In response to this report, Carlisle made it clear he has 'zero interest' in leaving Dallas, via Rick's one-on-one visit with DallasBasketball.com.

Keep in mind, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs that Carlisle 'isn't going anywhere.' And now, rumors and gossip aside, you have Carlisle's on-the-record position.

SATURDAY JUNE 12: Mavs To Pursue Jarrett Allen In NBA Free Agency?

On the HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Scotto mentioned the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets as 'teams to watch' for Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

"Some executives around the league believe the Charlotte Hornets could make a play for him (Jarrett Allen) as they need a center and have cap space, even though he’s a restricted free agent. Some have floated out Dallas."

It's unlikely the Mavericks will be able to land Jarrett Allen since he is a restricted free agent and the Cavaliers are very much interested in matching offers. Cleveland expected to give him a contract extension worth $100 million or more this offseason.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 9: Porzingis Trade: Could Celtics’ Kemba Walker Be Mavs Target?

According to Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari, the Mavericks are among the teams to watch for a potential trade for Kemba Walker. The idea is that Walker would provide the desired secondary ball handler the team seeks.

Another team that could easily assimilate Walker would be the Dallas Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly frustrated with his role and was used less and less throughout the playoffs; he had a 26.5 usage rate in the regular season, and it dropped to a career-low 16.2 in the playoffs.

The Celtics have been linked to various frontcourt options in the past with a Kristaps Porzingis trade being among them. While there's undoubtedly risk involved in this idea, the general premise is that each side would solve a need.

TUESDAY JUNE 8: Tim Hardaway Jr. On Mavs: 'I Love It Here'

Much attention will be placed on Tim Hardaway Jr. as he will enter NBA free agency as the top Mavericks talent reaching the open market. He made it clear he is quite fond of Dallas.

“If you talk to anybody that’s around me,” Hardaway said on Monday as the Mavs, ousted from the playoffs, move toward the off-season, “they would tell you that I love it here in Dallas.”

Given how robust of a performance Hardaway Jr. provided the Mavericks in the NBA playoffs, no shortage of suitors are expected. There is mutual interest in getting a deal done and he could receive 'up to $20 million' per season.

One team that has been linked as a potential suitor for Hardaway Jr. in NBA free agency is the Miami Heat. Given the major injury to Victor Oladipo along with his pending free agency, the midseason move to bolster their perimeter talent didn't pan out.

MONDAY JUNE 7: Luka Doncic Plans To Sign Mega-Extension

After earning All-NBA honors on his rookie contract, Luka Doncic has positioned himself to be eligible for a five-year, $201.5 million supermax extension. He intends to sign the historic deal.

"I think you know the answer to that question," the 22-year-old All-Star said with a smile.

The Mavericks will have to focus on surrounding Doncic with the necessary pieces in order to make sure he stays in Dallas for the life of that contract.

MONDAY JUNE 7: Myles Turner A Trade Target For Mavericks?

The Indiana Pacers are coming off an underwhelming season that featured missing the NBA playoffs altogether. Our own Dalton Trigg reported mutual interest between Turner and the Mavericks.

"According to said source, there could be interest that would unite the Mavs and Pacers’ versatile big man Myles Turner. If Dallas does ultimately decide to move on from Porzingis, trading him to Indiana for Turner might be one of the more realistic options the Mavs front office will have."

Turner has been mentioned as a trade option for the Mavericks in the past, and for good reason. He provides elite rim protection as a weak-side help defender and pick-and-roll defender while having a stretch-five skill-set on offense.

It also doesn't hurt that he's a native of the Dallas area, where he attended Trinity High School in Bedford.