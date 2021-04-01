Doncic, Mavs Hold On Vs. Celtics In Boston 113-108

The Dallas Mavericks won their second game in as many outings on Wednesday, escaping the Boston Celtics 113-108

The Dallas Mavericks continued their winning ways on Wednesday night, escaping the Celtics at TD Garden 113-108 in Boston behind a dominant performance from superstar Luka Doncic, and sweeping the season series in the process.

It was a back-and-forth affair through the first 12 minutes of action, but the Mavs were able to open up the lead in the second quarter, outscoring Boston 34-20, and taking a 19-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Boston was able to climb back into the game in the second half, but luckily for Dallas, they had just enough left in the tank to hold off a spirited comeback attempt and close out the game.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs on Wednesday, continuing his MVP-level campaign with a 36-point, 8-rebound, 5-assist performance, all while hitting 11-of-15 from the field, and a red-hot 7-of-11 from three.

Kristaps Porzingis also had a solid showing for the Mavs, scoring 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

As a team, Dallas shot the lights out of the arena, hitting 49.4-percent from the field and 48.7-percent from three.

The Mavs will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to New York to take on the Knicks, who currently find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race at 24-23 on the year. It will be the first of two matchups between the teams this season.

The Knicks have had the Mavs number over the last two seasons, winning three of the last four matchups, including both games in the 2019-20 season.

