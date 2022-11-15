Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players.

In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,

Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it.

Now, whether that angry face speaks to the Rockets' loss or his potential unhappiness on a 2-12 team, you be the judge.

If Gordon was to be unhappy and desired a trade to a playoff team, why not make a I-45 trip to the Dallas Mavericks?

It's noted that the Mavs are in need of another ballhandler and playmaker alongside Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. They need a guy who can create shots for not just himself but others as well, and Gordon fits that mold.

In 12 games this season, Gordon is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range in 30 minutes per game.

Gordon would offer another veteran presence off the Dallas bench who can run the point or play off-ball with Christian Wood on the second unit. As a bonus, he should already have chemistry with Wood from their time as teammates in Houston.

Known for his offensive skillset, Gordon is also a decent to above average defender. He's built like a mini-Mack truck and is able to defend well in the post and on drives as he takes contact.

For division rivals, the Mavs and Rockets aren't strangers when it comes to making deals with each other, as Dallas acquired Wood from Houston back on June 24.

Now, what would a potential trade for Gordon look like?

The Mavericks could offer Davis Bertans and two future second-round picks in 2025 and 2027 for Gordon.

This deal would not only get Dallas off the remaining three years of Bertans deal, who has yet to play in a game this season, but would save any future first-round picks for a bigger fish to be named later. Is that enough for Houston, though?

That's up for debate.

The Rockets may be able to finagle a first-round pick from another contender, but if Dallas strikes soon, maybe Houston feels froggy and takes the leap. Gordon is about to turn 34 years old and has a lengthy injury history, so perhaps the price is right.

