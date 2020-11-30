SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Is Mavs Star Luka Doncic The NBA MVP Favorite?

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic earned an All-NBA First-Team nod last season. This season, will he take another step up - and take home the NBA MVP Award?

No one really knows what to expect for the 2020-21 season amid a pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the oddsmakers from predicting which players will take home honors for the "Big 5" awards categories. 

Doncic, via one site, is the current betting favorite to win MVP, with 5-1 odds. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a close second on the board with 6-1 odds and Steph Curry rounds out the top three. 

Derrick Rose holds the record for youngest MVP in league history when he won at age 22. Luka Doncic is currently 21, with a birthday in February. 

The only thing higher than the expectations for Doncic? His ceiling. 

In his first NBA season, Doncic earned Rookie of the Year by grabbing 98 out of a possible 100 first-place votes. Last season, Doncic led the league with 17 triple-doubles and led the Mavs to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. Doncic's playoff debut was a doozy, dropping 42 points with nine assists and seven rebounds. 

The Mavs season ended in a Game 6 loss to the L.A. Clippers but the stage has been set for the 2020-21 season and Doncic's third season. You know what they say... Third time is the charm!

[READ: Mavs Camp: Doncic Meets ‘The Dawgs’]

[READ: Luka in Gold: What Doncic Thinks About New Dallas Mavs Uniforms]

The complete lists are below, but here are the favorites from Sports Betting. 

MVP: Luka Doncic (5-1)

ROY: James Wiseman (5-1)

DPOY: Giannis Antetokounmpo (5-2)

Coach of the Year: Steve Nash (9-1), Steve Kerr (9-1)

Sixth Man: Spencer Dinwiddie (6-1), Tyler Herro (6-1)

Most Improved: Tyler Herro (12-1)

The preseason schedule (interestingly featuring Luka vs. Giannis) is out, and the 2020-21 NBA regular season is less than a month away. The countdown is on. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Camp: Doncic Meets ‘The Dawgs’

Dallas Mavs NBA Training Camp: ‘The Dawgs Are Coming’ - And So Is Doncic

Mike Fisher

Luka in Gold: What Doncic Thinks About New Dallas Mavs Uniforms

Luka in Gold: What Doncic Thinks About New Dallas Mavs Uniforms

Mike Fisher

Luka & KP Mourn Death Of Maradona

Dallas Mavericks Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Mourn The Death Of Soccer Icon Maradona

Mike Fisher

Luka, Say Hello to Giannis! Dallas Mavs Preseason Highlighted By Two Bucks Games

The Dallas Mavericks will open their three-game preseason schedule in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

BriAmaranthus

J.J. Barea, 36, Signing One-Year Deal With The Dallas Mavs - Here's The Logic

J.J. Barea, 36, Signing One-Year Deal With The Dallas Mavs - Here's The Logic

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tyrell Terry Fever and A Roster Strategy That's Not Confusing

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan spend nearly an hour reviewing the Dallas Mavericks condensed offseason. From Tyrell Terry Fever, to Josh Green's ability to contribute from Day 1, to James Johnson being an X-factor, the guys analyze all of these offseason moves from top to bottom.

Dalton Trigg

by

joerod236

Inside A Mavs Future 'Big 3' Pitch to Giannis

This Dallas Mavericks offseason might not have been as flashy as some might have liked, but the team improved overall while keeping the Giannis Antetokounmpo pipe-dream alive and well in the process

Dalton Trigg

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Bring Back Cauley-Stein on Two-Year Deal

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Bring Back Cauley-Stein on Two-Year Deal

Mike Fisher

The Mavs & Jae Crowder? Issues - Including A Giannis One

The Dallas Mavs & A Jae Crowder Connection? Issues - Including A Giannis One

Mike Fisher

WATCH: 'The Enforcer' James Johnson Brings His Black Belt To Mavs

WATCH: 'The Enforcer' James Johnson Brings His Black Belt To The Dallas Mavs - And Nobody Will Ever Mess With Luka Doncic Again

Mike Fisher