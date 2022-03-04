Porzingis Offers Unique Apology For 'Blowing' Layup, Costing Bettor $76K

A missed layup by former Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis cost a betting man more than $76,000 on a parlay in a brutal betting loss. The bet was for which NBA players would make the first basket. The bettor, Joe Schaeffer, correctly picked Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker and Rudy Gobert.

It came down to the late-night tip between the Mavs and Sacramento Kings on Dec. 29. If Porzingis made the first basket, a $100 bet would turn into $76,220.

Imagine the bettor's heartbreak when Porzingis dribbled down for what looked like a wide-open, easy layup to start the game ... which he blew.

"I had no hard feelings, I wasn't mad," Schaeffer said in an exclusive with DallasBasketball's Bri Amaranthus. "I was more in shock than anything else. I couldn't believe that he missed the layup. I was like 'what just happened?!'"

Imagine, again, Schaeffer's shock when Porzingis' agent reached out to him personally. The news of the bet reached Porzingis and he wanted to apologize to Schaeffer for the bad beat.

Porzingis signed a game-worn Mavs jersey with the inscription: "Joe, sorry about blowing the layup and costing you $76K." The jersey was delivered on Schaeffer's birthday.

Porzingis with signed jersey Signed Porzingis Jersey Signed Porzingis Jersey

Porzingis' apology didn't stop at the signed jersey, as he also offered to meet Schaeffer at a Mavs game. However, the former Dallas big man was traded to the Washington Wizards before Schaeffer could attend and meet Porzingis.

"Honestly, the whole thing has been really cool," Schaeffer said. "Porzingis has been great. Who else would care about their fans enough to send them something when they miss a layup? And then to take it a step further and offer to meet me, how could I have bad feeling about the lost money?"

Lucky for Schaeffer, Porzingis follow through on the game invite is better than his missed layup. Schaeffer is driving to Washington D.C. from his home in Pottsville, Penn., to watch the Wizards host the Golden State Warriors (who own the second-best odds to win the NBA title) on March 27. Porzingis plans to meet Schaeffer and offer a photo op. It will be the first time Schaeffer's gets to meet an NBA player.

Some say you can't put a price on a great photo. But maybe this one will be worth $76,000.

"This man owed me nothing," Schaeffer said. "So for him to have the human decency to reach out just show he cared actually shows a lot about his character as a person. So, I am very thankful and appreciative of their kindness and generosity."

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Former Dallas Big Man Porzingis Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Dinwiddie Luka Doncic

Schaeffer plans on furthering the good karma of what could have been a sour situation. He is considering auctioning the signed Porzingis jersey and using the money to open a recreation center. His wants to contribute to his community, and give kids and adults a place to play basketball.

And probably a spot to work on those layups.