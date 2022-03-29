Skip to main content

Luka Magic vs. King James? Mavs, Lakers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks host the the star-studded but struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

DALLAS - With just seven regular season games remaining, the Dallas Mavericks host the the star-studded but struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in front of a national audience. 

Both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) have been listed as doubtful to play against the Mavs on the NBA's official injury report. However, the Mavs won't want to overlook three other probable future hall of famers in Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Russell Westbrook. 

Dallas is looking to better its playoff positioning while LA is in danger of missing the play-in tournament. The Mavs are 46-29 and have moved up to fourth in the Western Conference standings with a real chance of catching the third-place Golden State Warriors

If the Mavericks defeat the Lakers, they will trail the Warriors in the standings by just one game.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are 31-43 and have fallen to 10th in the West after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. 

With the fourth seed, Dallas would host the first round of the playoffs. Why do the Mavs want home-court advantage so badly? Because they're now 26-12 at AAC overall, and 18-4 over their last 22 home games. Having the home crowd behind them to start the postseason would provide a nice mental edge.

USATSI_17945908

Finney-Smith vs. Timberwolves

D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793

Doncic and Dinwiddie

USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres

Jalen Brunson vs. Timberowlves

FLASHBACK: The 2021-22 season series is tied at 1-1 with the road team winning both meetings by 5-or-fewer points.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Sterling Brown (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Destiny, Luka Doncic vs. LeBron’s Lakers

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines, including relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17805733
Play

Stick A Fork In ‘Em: Can Doncic, Mavs Finish Off LeBron’s Lakers?

The Dallas Mavericks will try to add salt to the Los Angeles Lakers’ wounds on Tuesday night.

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors
Play

Grizzlies Rout Warriors; Mavs Inch Closer to 3rd in West

The Dallas Mavericks got some help from their Southwest Division rivals after they defeated the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
12 hours ago

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (46-29) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (31-43)

WHEN: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Rockets upset Wizards

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets

Rockets upset Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards

Rockets upset Wizards

ODDS: The Mavs are 12-point favorites over the Lakers.

NEXT: Dallas heads east for a four-game road trip. On Wednesday, the Mavs play in Cleveland and then in Washington on Friday, before matchups on April 3 in Milwaukee and April 6 in Detroit.

LAST WORD:  Doncic on possible home court advantage:

“It’s always good to play home. The fans are great. The fans are getting louder and louder every game. And we’re just trying to, like you said, establish the home court. We have to keep going like that and get better.”

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Destiny, Luka Doncic vs. LeBron’s Lakers

By Lance Roberson3 hours ago
USATSI_17805733
News

Stick A Fork In ‘Em: Can Doncic, Mavs Finish Off LeBron’s Lakers?

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors
News

Grizzlies Rout Warriors; Mavs Inch Closer to 3rd in West

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
News

Ruffled Feathers: Mavs Bench Frustrates Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
USATSI_17977893
News

Coming Up Big: Doncic Shines For Mavs When It Matters Most

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
luka-doncic-steph-curry-1612674628684-546
News

Turn Off That Jazz: Mavs Steady in NBA Power Rankings

By Lance Roberson14 hours ago
4FBAE760-26FC-4AA4-8DD3-9B2CF7BE5956
News

Will Smith vs. Chris Rock: Mavs Ex Charlie Villanueva on Alopecia Slap

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status vs. Mavs

By Grant Afseth17 hours ago