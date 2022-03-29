Luka Magic vs. King James? Mavs, Lakers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks host the the star-studded but struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

DALLAS - With just seven regular season games remaining, the Dallas Mavericks host the the star-studded but struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in front of a national audience.

Both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) have been listed as doubtful to play against the Mavs on the NBA's official injury report. However, the Mavs won't want to overlook three other probable future hall of famers in Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Russell Westbrook.

Dallas is looking to better its playoff positioning while LA is in danger of missing the play-in tournament. The Mavs are 46-29 and have moved up to fourth in the Western Conference standings with a real chance of catching the third-place Golden State Warriors.

If the Mavericks defeat the Lakers, they will trail the Warriors in the standings by just one game.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are 31-43 and have fallen to 10th in the West after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

With the fourth seed, Dallas would host the first round of the playoffs. Why do the Mavs want home-court advantage so badly? Because they're now 26-12 at AAC overall, and 18-4 over their last 22 home games. Having the home crowd behind them to start the postseason would provide a nice mental edge.

FLASHBACK: The 2021-22 season series is tied at 1-1 with the road team winning both meetings by 5-or-fewer points.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Sterling Brown (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (46-29) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (31-43)

WHEN: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 12-point favorites over the Lakers.

NEXT: Dallas heads east for a four-game road trip. On Wednesday, the Mavs play in Cleveland and then in Washington on Friday, before matchups on April 3 in Milwaukee and April 6 in Detroit.

LAST WORD: Doncic on possible home court advantage:

“It’s always good to play home. The fans are great. The fans are getting louder and louder every game. And we’re just trying to, like you said, establish the home court. We have to keep going like that and get better.”