Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview

Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.

In a star-studded affair, the Dallas Mavericks host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics with a chance to add to their seven-game winning streak. Mavs star Luka Doncic looks to stay hot in the nationally-broadcast game, after earning Western Conference Player of the Month for December.

The Mavs are riding their longest win streak in more than a decade despite missing three of their most important players – Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green – for multiple games. All three are out vs. Boston.

Dallas has rocketed its way up the West standings to No. 4 with much thanks to Doncic, along with big contributions from Christian Wood.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have lost two games in a row, most recently suffering a 150-117 defeat to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. It was Boston's most-lopsided loss in 20 years and could have definitely ignited a wake-up call.

The Celtics still own the best record and the best offensive rating in the league. Watch for Jaylen Brown, who is tied with LeBron James for the second-longest streak scoring 20-or-more points this season with 21 consecutive games.

Two MVP candidates in Doncic and Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere... Here's everything you need to know before tonight's game.

FUN FACT: During the Mavs' seven-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 41.7 points, 11 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 2.3 steals. He has arguably worked his way to the front of the MVP race.

INJURY REPORT DALLAS: Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) is out; Josh Green (right elbow sprain) is out; Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) is out.

CELTICS: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) is out.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (22-16), Boston Celtics (26-14)

WHEN: Thursday, January 5th, 2023 • 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: TNT

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 3-point underdogs vs. the Celtics.

NEXT UP: The Mavs host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

FINAL WORD: Christian Wood on his impact defensively:

"I think I had a slow start defensively," Wood said after the Mavs' 111-106 win over the Rockets on Monday. "I just had to learn the defensive concepts, earn my team's trust defensively — earn my coaches' trust defensively. I'm doing that as of late."

"Just amping up the defensive intensity," Wood told DallasBasketball.com in explaining his increasing impact on defense. "My teammates have trust in me to make big plays."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.