Mavs Star Luka Doncic Wins NBA Player of the Month for December

The national recognition just keeps coming for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, as the NBA announced on Tuesday that he won the Western Conference Player of the Month for his stellar play in December.

In 17 games last month, Doncic averaged 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. As good as those numbers are, the most important number is 11, which is how many games the Mavs won in December.

Doncic’s all-time season has Dallas right back in the thick of things at the top of the West despite the team managing several significant injuries. He is on pace to become the only player in league history to have season averages of at least 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid won the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award for December. The Sixers went 9-4 in December, and Embiid averaged 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

