No Nights Off: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

The Mavs look to take care of business and glide into the NBA All-Star break with positive momentum.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to New Orleans to play the Pelicans in their final game before the NBA All-Star break. Dallas has won five of their last six outings and look to take care of business and glide into the break with positive momentum.

With only 23 regular season games remaining, each count for jockeying in the Western Conference standings. Currently in the west, Dallas trails the fourth-seed Utah Jazz by 2.5 games.

Dallas is fresh off beating a sizzling Miami Heat team that leads the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Heat had won five straight games before the Mavs, including new teammates Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, left Miami with the win.

After the game, Doncic was seen chatting with fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic, who has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and is entering free agency. The Mavericks long have been linked to Dragic as a potential buyout suitor since he was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the offseason. Reportedly, multiple teams are pursuing the 14-year veteran.

This New Orleans team also has a new addition after the Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum has scored 15 or more points in all four of his games with the Pelicans.

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 2-1.

FUN FACT: Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (2007-10) and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (2012-15) both attended Kinston High School (Kinston, NC), where they helped guide the Vikings to multiple state titles

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion) is questionable; Trey Burke (right shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (left ankle soreness) is questionable; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (34-24) at NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (23-35)

WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 7-point favorites vs. the Pelicans.

NEXT: This is the last game before the All-Star Break. Dallas next plays on Feb. 25, hosting the Utah Jazz.

LAST WORD Bertans, who scored 12 points off the bench, on his Mavericks debut:

"The only thing that went through my mind was having fun. I was enjoying myself on the court. ... The very basics of what the coaching staff is asking on both sides of the floor is very simple. ... When the ball starts moving, when the players start moving, it's just easy."