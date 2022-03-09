Mavs Injury Update: Jalen Brunson's Status Against Knicks

Dallas Mavericks guard did not play in Monday's win over Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks (40-25) will take on the New York Knicks (27-38) on Wednesday seeking to extend their winning streak to six games.

On Monday, the Mavs defeated the Utah Jazz 111-103 without Jalen Brunson due to a foot contusion. Spencer Dinwiddie, who finished with 23 points, picked up his second start since being traded to the Mavericks in Brunson's place.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson vs. Kings Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson & Dorian Finney-Smith

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters before the Utah game that he isn't concerned about Brunson's foot injury being a long-term issue, and there is hope he plays against the Knicks.

Brunson, who has only missed that one game, is averaging a career-best 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 63 appearances.

On the Mavericks' latest injury report, Brunson is currently considered "questionable" to play against New York. More updates regarding his status are expected to come closer to tip.

Dinwiddie is expected to start if Brunson is unable to play. He filled in during the Mavericks' 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings two games prior when Luka Doncic was sidelined.

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports RJ Barrett vs. Clippers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports RJ Barrett vs. Suns

If Brunson is able to play, the Mavericks would likely revert to bringing Dinwiddie off the bench to lead the second unit. Kidd has the option of using a three-guard lineup against the suspect Knicks' defense.

While the Knicks players would probably be fine with Brunson being out again, the front office would love another look at the 25-year-old point guard. The Knicks are said to be interested in Brunson ahead of his free agency.

Brunson last played against the Knicks on Jan. 12 and recorded 14 points, seven rebounds,and six assists in 37 minutes.