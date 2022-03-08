'MVP! MVP!': Luka Doncic Leads Mavs to Inspired Win Over Jazz

Thanks in large part to the stellar performance of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks finally got over the hump and defeated the Utah Jazz for the first time this season.

To achieve home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks will have to pass up one of the four teams currently sitting ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. There are some wild scenarios that could see the Mavs ending up the second or third seed, but their home-court hopes are mostly tied to the Utah Jazz.

On Monday night at American Airlines Center, the Mavs (40-25) took a big step in that direction by taking down Utah, 111-103, to cut the Jazz's season series lead to 2-1. Dallas has now won five games in a row and 11 of its last 13. The last time the Mavs were at least 15 games over .500 was in the 2014-2015 season when they finished with a 50-32 record.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates a bucket plus the foul. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith throws down a big put-back dunk. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs beat the Jazz for the first time this season.

After being shut down by Jazz big man Rudy Gobert in the last matchup, Luka Doncic had a chip on his shoulder all night, finishing with 35 points, 16 rebounds (season-high) and seven assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Doncic received a plethora of 'MVP' chants from the home crowd as he stepped to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

One of the few blemishes for Doncic came at the end of the second quarter, when he got into a altercation with Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, which resulted in him receiving his 13th technical foul of the season. If Doncic reaches 16 technical fouls, that would result in a one-game suspension.

Filling in for an injured Jalen Brunson as a starter next to Doncic in the Mavs' backcourt, Spencer Dinwiddie continued his great stretch of play with his new team by putting up 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting overall and 5-of-9 from deep. Dinwiddie played a team-high 40 minutes and only had one turnover.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs could potentially face the Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic drives into the lane and gets fouled by Hassan Whiteside. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic and Royce O'Neale exchanged heated words at the end of the second quarter.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell joined Doncic and Dinwiddie as the only Mavericks to score in double-digits. Finney-Smith tallied 21 points, including a game-sealing alley-oop from from Doncic, and Powell finished with 13 points on 50 percent shooting.

Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in Utah's last game against Dallas on Feb. 26 in route to a game-high 33 points. Mitchell didn't have such success on this night, though, as he finished with just 17 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 21 points.

Next up, the Mavs will take on the New York Knicks at home before starting a tough five-game roadtrip that includes games against the red-hot Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.