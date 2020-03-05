Mavs Injury Update on Luka Doncic Thumb & Illness & Finney-Smith Hip

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic doesn't give in much. But he's conceding to the pain he's going to feel, maybe for the rest of the year, with his sprained thumb.

“It’s going to hurt every game,” said Doncic after an OT win over New Orleans on Wednesday in which his thumb got banged up again. "I know that.”

Fortunately, post-game X-ray results were negative. Also fortunate: The second-year Slovenian continues to demonstrate a mastery of working with what he's got. A bothersome left thumb? Fine - he still posted a magnificent triple-double with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, setting a new Mavs franchise record in that category, against the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans.

Dallas has taken some care with Doncic as it regards injuries; owner Mark Cuban calls MVP candidate Luka "the meal ticket'' for a reason. But despite the thumb injury and a couple of ankle sprains, Doncic is the Mavs' major force in a turnaround that has them at 38-25.

The Mavs were also without J.J. Barea (ankle) and Jalen Brunson (shoulder) in this game, and sustained another loss when defensive ace Dorian Finney-Smith exited against the Pels with a hip problem.

"I thought it was a guts game for us with Finney-Smith going out early with a hip flexor problem,'' said coach Rick Carlisle, adding on Wednesday that he didn't yet know the injury's seriousness or its timetable.

On Thursday, however, Brad Townsend noted that Doncic was sent home from practice due to illness and that Finney-Smith (hip) will be a gametime decision in Friday.

But along with Kristaps Porzingis (superb again on a Shaq-like level, as we show you here) and a host of supporting cast members like Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber (who drew the defensive assignment of Zion and survived) Doncic seems fully capable of pushing this gang forward.

For the season, the 21-year old is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. ... and not only could the Pelicans not stop him - his own troublesome thumb couldn't, either.