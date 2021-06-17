Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Speaks On Rick Carlisle's Resignation

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will now need to former head coach Rick Carlisle in addition to former general manager Donnie Nelson after Carlisle decided to resign from his position on Thursday.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban addressed Carlisle's decision to step down from his role as head coach. Cuban thanked Carlisle for all of his contributions over the last 13-years, including winning the 2011 NBA Finals.

"Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach,” said Mark Cuban. “On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant. Rick helped us bring the O’Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish. I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best.”

It remains unclear if Carlisle will pursue a new head coaching job ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. He was linked recently to the Milwaukee Bucks in anticipation of a potential firing of Mike Budenholzer, but he denied wanting to leave Dallas.

It's difficult to think of a team as having a more attractive head coaching vacancy than the Mavericks. Between having Luka Doncic at the helm and the team coming off a season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, there is plenty of intrigue despite recent controversy and turmoil.

Before the Mavericks hire their next head coach, finding a leader of the front office will need to come first. The organization parted ways with Donnie Nelson earlier this week and has since hired a search firm to help with finding a replacement. Toronto's Masai Ujiri represents a most attractive candidate, and Mavs staffer Michael Finley would also figure. Similar to Finley, Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosely will surely be discussed.

Rick Carlisle ended his 13 years as the Mavericks head coach with an impressive 555-478 regular-season record (.537) while winning an NBA championship.

Carlisle's statement, in part: "After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This was solely my decision. My family and i have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city. ... Dallas will always be home, but i am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

