Mavs Back From COVID? Dallas GAMEDAY vs. Kings

Fresh off a great offensive performance in Portland, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Sacramento for the third and fourth games of their five-game road trip. For Dallas, Reggie Bullock will return from health and safety protocols, a sign that the Mavs could be back at full strength by the start of 2022.

The NBA announced that it is reducing the health and safety protocols quarantine period from 10 days to six days for vaccinated players and coaches. This means star Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin could be returning very soon.

In Doncic's absence, the Mavericks have gone 4-4 thanks in large part to Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis enters this two-game stand vs. the Kings, having scored 20+ points in back-to-back games. Over his last five games. Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 blocks.

Sacramento has lost seven of their past 10 games overall but looks to stay hot after sneaking past the OKC Thunder in a 117-111 home win last night.

INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols) is out; Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) is out; JaQuori McLaughlin (health and safety protocols) is out.

FUN FACT: Wednesday's game is a homecoming for Sacramento native Marquese Chriss, who has averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 13 games against the Kings

FLASHBACK: Dallas lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they recorded a 105-99 win over the Kings at home on Halloween.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (16-17) at SACRAMENTO KINGS (13-21)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

TV/RADIO: BSSW/NBA TV, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point favorites vs. the Kings.

NEXT: The Mavs again play the Kings in Sacramento on Friday at 5 p.m. CT.

LAST WORD: Jason Kidd after the win vs. the Blazers:

“The character is extremely high. I know it’s a broken record, but you guys have asked about the character and the morale. It’s high. Yes, we want to win every game, but they cheer for one another and that’s special and that has shown with a lot of guys out of the lineup.”