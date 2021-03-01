Mavs Talk: ‘We Love KP’; Carlisle Praises Porzingis

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks brought Brooklyn's eight-game winning streak to an end. A healthy Kristaps Porzingis, combined with a solid effort from Luka Doncic, led the Mavericks to an impressive 115-98 road win over James Harden and the Nets.

Porzingis, amidst trade rumors to the Golden State Warriors, received praise from head coach Rick Carlisle postgame: "We love KP. He's a very unique player."

While Brooklyn was without their top performers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Mavericks star Doncic (who turns 22 today) continued his elite play, putting up 27 points and seven assists.

Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. who came off the bench, both contributed to the win, scoring 14 and 13 points respectively.

The Mavericks have now won seven of their last nine games.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Carlisle on Porzingis’s return:

"I thought KP was terrific. He had good bounce. ... I thought his rim protection and defense was the best all year… Defensively tonight, he was all over the place. If you watch the game closely, he's in much more of a defensive stance tonight. It's the work that he's put in.”

Doncic on the win:

“We played like a team tonight,” said Doncic, who turns 22 on Sunday. “Everybody was involved. Everybody doing the effort on defense, on offense. Just played like a team.”

Doncic on James Harden calling him a 'special one':

"It's amazing, you know. It's something you can't describe... I really appreciate it."

Dorian Finney-Smith on guarding James Harden and holding the Nets to 34 points in the second half:

"I would say it was great team defense followed by great coaching by Mose."

Hardaway Jr. on adapting to playing with anyone on the team:

"You know you're going to play with that second group and also three to four of the starters when they're on the floor with you."

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash on Doncic:

“Luka is one of the most exciting talents we’ve seen,” he said. “Do I see some of myself in him? If I were 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, yeah. That’s a big difference when you’re 6-foot-2, 175 pounds.”

The Mavericks (16-16) will now travel to face the Orlando Magic (13-21) on Monday at 6 pm CT

