Is Luka Like Harden? Nets Star Praises Mavs' Birthday Guy Doncic

Luka Doncic, who spend Saturday - the eve of his 22nd birthday - leading Dallas to a 115-98 win at Brooklyn while matching the Nets' Harden shot-for-shot and play-for-play ... sort of blushed at the comparison.

Rick Carlisle made the comparison.

Steve Nash made the comparison.

James Harden bought into the comparison.

And Luka Doncic, who spend Saturday - the eve of his 22nd birthday - leading Dallas to a 115-98 win at Brooklyn while matching the Nets' Harden shot-for-shot and play-for-play ... sort of blushed at the comparison.

READ MORE: Doncic, Porzingis Dominate; Mavs Down Shorthanded Nets

“I think it’s amazing,'' Doncic said of the praise from Harden. "It’s something you can’t describe if somebody like that says something about you. I really appreciate it.''

Harden (who finished with 29 points and six assists) appreciates Doncic (27 points and seven assists and the upset win) that he cited one of his own strengths as a Luka strength.

“He never lets anyone speed him up, and he gets what he wants,” Harden said. “That’s rare for a guy at a young age. I think he’s 21 years old. ...''

Well, 22 now. But the point - made by Mavs coach Carlisle and by Nets coach Nash - remains the same.

“Both of these guys are great one-on-one players,” Carlisle said. “They’re great passers. They can both play the team movement game very well. ... Both of these guys are generational-type players.

Added Nash: "Luka poses every challenge in the book. He scores, he draws fouls, he makes plays for teammates at an elite level. Incredible size for a player of his skill and play-making ability so he can beat you in a number of ways. He also has the personality to win games.”

That "personality'' lifted Dallas to .500, its 16-16 mark good for .ninth place in the West.

"To be able to dictate the game and control the game like he does, we all know he has a very, very bright future. The Mavs got a special one.”

READ MORE: Porzingis Reveals 'Distraction' Thoughts On Mavs Trade Rumors