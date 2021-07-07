NBA New 75th Anniversary Logo: A Sloppy Double-Dribble

Attention Adam Silver: Nobody wears Chuck Taylors to play basketball, no one (except for us old-timers) recognizes Jerry West's silhouette and for dang sure zero folks will embrace your hot-off-the-presses 75th anniversary NBA logo.

Right?

I mean, for starters the old logo needs an extreme makeover facelift into the 21st Century. And ... shouldn't the new signature symbol be round like a basketball? I'm (sorta) thinking it's supposed to be a diamond (75th anniversary gem, I get it), but doesn't it look more like a home plate?

Wrong sport. Wrong logo.

I get tradition and all. But the Dallas Cowboys imploded Texas Stadium. Baseball plays 7-inning games. The Dallas Mavericks tossed aside Don Carter's 10-gallon Stetson, eventually. Like the Mavs and their throwback vintage green uniforms, dig the artifacts out of mothballs every now and then. But otherwise, onward and upward to progress.

That antiquated NBA logo debuted at a time before carrying the ball was cool, the Euro-step was commonplace and Luka Doncic's step-step-stepback jumpers were legal. If you're going to use the same logo backdropped by a jewel(?), why not just adorn the thing with a peach basket and James Naismith's wool suit?

What makes the uncreative unveiling even more of an airball is the timing. I realize Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns is a throwback series, but next season is the league's 75th anniversary. Next generation. A time for some reflection, sure. But more so a nod to a new era of players and fans and ... visuals.

Why not this one featuring Kobe? Maybe LeBron? I heard that dude Michael Jordan could play a little bit.

Or, Mavs fans would surely go for Dirk Nowitzki's iconic Flamingo Fadeaway as the league's new boilerplate.

Any of them would be better than the double-dribble the NBA has produced.