No Answer For Embiid: Mavs Lose Blowout To 76ers, 113-95

The Dallas Mavericks dropped their second-straight game at home against the Philadelphia 76ers in blowout fashion.
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Eastern-Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 at American Airlines Center that exemplified why Joel Embiid is in MVP candidate conversations. It is Dallas' second-straight loss at home after falling to the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night.

J.J. Redick made his Dallas debut, scoring his first three-pointer (of hopefully many) with Dallas in the second quarter and then assisting one by Dorian Finney-Smith. Redick finished with 4 points in 14 minutes.

It was Redick's first minutes played since March 3rd due to a right heel injury. Nicolo Melli and Redick were acquired by the Mavs in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last month for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a second-round draft pick, and cash.

Here is Redick's first three-pointer for Dallas.

The game came down to the Mavs not having an answer for Embiid. Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic and Willie Cauley-Stein could not slow down the Sixers big man, quickly getting in foul trouble. Dallas was without Kristaps Porzingis due to load management on second night of a back-to-back.

In the first half, Dallas committed 14 first fouls, the majority on Embiid, who capitalized with 12-of-13 free throw shooting. Embiid led all scorers with 36 points with 7 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Luka Doncic's 32 points seemed quiet in comparison. The Mavs kept the game close for the first quarter and a half but never cut the deficit within double-digits in the second half, ultimately falling to a team that looked to be on a different level than the Mavs tonight. Doncic's frustration was apparent. 

This game also served as two reunions. Marjanovic and Tobias Harris, also known as "Bobi and Tobi" were reunited; the best friends and former teammates recently teamed up for a Goldfish commercial. Former Mavs guard Seth Curry also received applause when introduced in the American Airlines Center. 

Next up, the Mavs (29-24) travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on at 8:30 p.m. CT Wednesday.

