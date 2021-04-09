How Bad is Luka Doncic's Technical Foul Trouble?

Against the Bucks, Luka Doncic recorded his 12th technical foul of the season.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is leading the team in points and assists as the Mavs make their push for the 6th seed in the Western Conference during the final stretch of the 2020-21 regular NBA season.

Heating up, the Mavs are 6-1 in their last seven games, defeating their opponents by an average of 14 points with Doncic averaging 27.7 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting in that span. Most recently, Doncic wow'd in Dallas' victory over the reigning Eastern Conference champions Milwaukee Bucks with a near triple-double; 27 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

The point guard's emotion and effort are ever-present. As the franchise leader in triple-doubles (34), Doncic is also leading the team in a not-so-good stat: technical fouls.

Against the Bucks, Doncic recorded his 12th technical foul of the season, edging closer to 16, which is an automatic one-game suspension. Only one player in the league has more - Philadelphia 76ers Dwight Howard (13).

The Mavs have 21 regular-season games left and Doncic has four technical fouls left before his sits.

“He’s aware. My level of concern is there but he’s an emotional competitor," Coach Rick Carlisle said. "It all comes from the right place. He’s smart. He knows where the count is. If he’s going to get his 16th, he’ll get it in a situation where it’s time for a night of rest anyway. I’m not really that worried about it."

If Doncic is to reach 16, every two technicals warrant another one-game suspension from there on out.

Dallas hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT and then the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT.