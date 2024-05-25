Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Now Overwhelming Betting Favorites To Win Western Conference Finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves were slight favorites entering the series, but two road wins by Dallas has flipped the odds

Austin Veazey

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Before the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks started, Minnesota was the small favorite to win the series at -170. Now that Dallas has won the first two games on the road, those odds have shifted drastically.

The Mavericks are now -600 favorites on FanDuel after opening the series at +138, with Minnesota now listed at +450. Dallas has better odds to sweep the Timberwolves, +135, than they did to win the series just four days ago. The two "correct score" bets for the Timberwolves to win are +1600 for them to win in six games and +600 to win in seven.

Luka Doncic has also taken over to win Conference Finals MVP at -390, followed by Minnesota's Anthony Edwards at +500, who hasn't played well this series, and Dallas' Kyrie Irving at +800. Doncic is currently averaging 32.5 PPG, 10.5 APG, and 8.5 RPG through two games this series, and hit the game-winner in Game 2, to give the Mavs a 2-0 series lead.

Dallas is currently favored by -2.5 heading into Sunday night's game. Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals are 58-6 all-time for the series and no one has ever lost up 3-0, so the Mavericks are hoping to close this series out in Dallas over the next few days. They're on the brink of a trip to the NBA Finals and have a roster capable of winning it all.

