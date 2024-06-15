Mavericks' Luka Doncic Made Media Critics 'Eat Their Words' with Game 4 Performance
DALLAS — The criticism was loud for Luka Doncic after fouling out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 4:12 left to play, causing a significant hit to the Dallas Mavericks chances of completing the near 21-point comeback the team almost achieved while on a 22-2 run. After trailing 3-0 in the series, Doncic became the focal point of conversation.
Doncic responded significantly in Game 4, recording 29 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes in what proved to be such a significant blowout that Boston cleared its bench in the third quarter. None of the Mavericks' starters touched the floor for the fourth quarter. He set a franchise NBA Finals record, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki for the highest-scoring half with 25 points.
“This doesn’t change anything,” Doncic said. “Like I said at the beginning of the series, it’s the first to four. And we’re gonna believe to the end, so we’ve just got to keep going. I have big belief in this team that we can do it.”
While Doncic missed each of his eight 3-point attempts, he produced a highly efficient outing from inside the arc. He shot 12 of 18 on two-point attempts and 5 of 7 on free throws, with five assists and only one turnover. He was aggressive, pushing on the break to attack the rim while intentionally creating advantages against Boston's pre-switching in pick-and-roll. He scored 14 points at the rim, with six coming from floaters and six points on off-the-dribble jumpers between short and mid-range.
Most importantly, the Mavericks' effort in Game 4 was balanced, helping to take pressure off Doncic in needed ways. Kyrie Irving scored an efficient 21 points while dishing out six assists. Dereck Lively II chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, recording seven rebounds on the offensive glass. Dante Exum added 10 points with multiple made 3-pointers off the bench. P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. combined for three makes from deep. Dallas tightened up defensively, with everyone playing with energy.
"It's big. It's basketball. It's five people on the floor," Doncic said. "So that's huge for us. Everybody played with a lot of energy. That's how we got to do it. We got to think the same way in Game 5 in Boston."
Doncic emphasized minimizing his interactions with the referees, as he did during the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He entered a pivotal Game 5 victory when the external noise got loud.
"Just helping my team,” Doncic said. “We were locked in, I think, especially on the defensive end. We played with pace, and that helps them. I’m here to help them in any way I can.”
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd defended Doncic in his pre-game press conference, stating that sometimes, media criticism goes too far when discussing the best players in the world, with Doncic being the latest example.
"No, I think it's just everybody has -- this is a free country. Everybody has the right to their opinion," Kidd said. "It's just sometimes we might take it a little bit too far, right, and understanding if you put yourself in that person's shoes, could you stand up to the barbecue, right? Sometimes we want to fry someone, but if you reversed it, and it was you being fried, would you like it? Most likely not, right? That's just the nature of the business.
"But this young man has done nothing to anyone but play the game of basketball. And when he's asked the question, he's never run from it. He's answered it," Kidd continued. "And he's 25 years old. You know, I think that's what I'm more disappointed in is that we are at the highest stage where we have one of the best players in the world playing the game the right way, but we want to criticize some of the things that he does not do well. But when he does do them well, we are going to come back and want to talk to him, and then when he says no, I'm going to pass, then what happens, right? I think sometimes it's just unfair or unwarranted to say those things."
Doncic did not have a conversation with Kidd before his head coach made these comments to reporters, but appreciated him for doing so. " No, he didn't say anything to me specifically, but that speaks a lot about him. He always has players' backs," he said. "He always support us. That's a big thing, to have a coach like that."
Irving, Doncic's experienced superstar teammate, was proud of how Doncic responded to the criticism in a fashion he expected him to do. “I think he made a few people eat their words,” he said. “I’ll say that in a healthy way. I don’t want to curse up here or anything like that, get into any unnecessary beef, right, between us, players and the media."
Given this is Doncic's first NBA Finals appearance, he is being talked about by national media on a scale like never before. Especially as the superstar on the disadvantaged side of the series, with the noise reaching an all-time high after falilng down 3-0 in the series. Irving appreciates how Doncic has handled it.
“I think this is his first opportunity and first taste of what it’s like to be on this stage and to not play up to your capabilities or be out there toward the end of the game where every mistake is magnified," Irving explained. "I think that’s probably what — when every mistake is magnified, there is going to be a response. That’s your guys’ job to give us your criticism. We go home and deal with it in a healthy way hopefully.”
With Doncic playing an essential role in setting the tone, Kidd praised his team for being motivated to not allow their season to end despite facing a possible elimination.
"Our group was ready to go. They were ready to celebrate," Kidd said. "Understand, we made a stand. We were desperate. We got to continue to keep playing that way; understand they're trying to find a way to close the door. The hardest thing in this league is to close the door when you have a group that has nothing to lose. (Friday) you saw that. They let go of the rope, you know, pretty early."
The Mavericks aspire to achieve a highly improbable comeback that has never been achieved before in NBA playoff history. Against a talented Celtics team, Dallas hopes the momentum displayed in Game 4 will translate on the road to force a potential Game 6 back at American Airlines Center, providing a chance to force a Game 7. Until then, the team must take it day by day, as has been the process throughout this postseason.
