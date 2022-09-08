This season, the Dallas Mavericks will have multiple players competing for playing time, all due to the departure of Jalen Brunson.

Some names include Tim Hardaway Jr, who is coming back from a foot injury, Frank Ntilikina, and Josh Green.

However, one player who has been overlooked is Theo Pinson.

Can his upbeat personality translate to his playing time on the court? Is there roster space available for Pinson?

Mavs.com reporter Eddie Sefko answers the ladder.

"There are some minutes to spread around because of Jalen Brunson’s departure," Sekfo wrote. "But it’s time for Pinson to show he can contribute on the court."

Last season, the 6-5 guard averaged 2.5 points, while shooting 35.9 percent.

In March, he averaged 6.7 points on 71.4 percent shooting. In the team's last game against the San Antonio Spurs, Pinson dropped in 16 points and two assists, while going perfect from the field.

"He hit all 10 of his free throws last season. He also made a third of his 30 3-point tries. He only shot nine times inside the arc," Sefko writes. "So based on those modest numbers, it seems like he’s ready to earn spot minutes as a designated shooter."

So what's the issue?

Minutes.

During the 2021-2022 season, Pinson averaged 7.8 minutes. This is a 6.7-minute difference from when he first signed with the team.

In his three games with the team, he played in 22 minutes of action. He scored 7 and 9 points during the stretch and pulled in 4.5 rebounds.

Overall, he played "148 minutes in 19 games," and became the team's motivator on the bench.

"Only one thing can transform Pinson from the Mavericks’ spark plug ON the bench to being a spark plug OFF the bench. Playing time," Sefko writes.

Mavs fans have enjoyed feeding off Theo’s enthusiasm. It’s time for a next step.

