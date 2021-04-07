Trap Game? Porzingis Watch? Mavs at Rockets GAMEDAY

Surging Dallas is fighting its way up from the No. 7 slot in the NBA Western Conference standings.

In a Southwest Division showdown, the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets face off in the final-of-three games of their regular-season series on Wednesday night in Houston.

The Mavs are playing some of their best basketball of the season, with five straight victories by an average margin of 13.8 points per game. Dallas is coming off a 111-103 win over Utah, ending the Jazz’s nine-game winning streak. Surging Dallas is fighting its way up from the No. 7 slot in the NBA Western Conference standings and is two games behind Portland.

On the other hand, the Rockets are trying to turn around a five-game losing streak. Houston is just 2-27 since Feb. 6, with wins coming against Toronto and Minnesota.

However, looking past Houston would be a mistake as the rebuilding Rockets have recently been close to a statement victory, taking Phoenix down to the final possession on Monday.

INJURY REPORT: The Rockets are riddled with injuries. Eric Gordon, Dante Exum, Danuel House and David Nwaba all are out, newcomer Avery Bradley is probable and John Wall is questionable.

Mavs center Kristaps Porzingis has missed consecutive games with a wrist injury but is listed as questionable. "He's doing better,'' coach Rick Carlisle said after Tuesday's practice. "I believe he’s going to play tomorrow."

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 11-point favorites over the Rockets, and the total over/under is 223 points.

BETTING TRENDS:

Dallas is 5-0 against-the-spread in its last 5 games

Houston is 5-17 ATS in its last 22 games

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Houston is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Dallas's last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston's last 6 games

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (28-21) at HOUSTON ROCKETS (13-37)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle looking ahead to the rest of the season:

“I like the direction that we’re going.”