Will Luka Doncic Play? Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Rockets

Currently fifth in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks have gone on a 5-1 tear over their last six games.

The Dallas Mavericks look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they travel to Houston on Friday to take on their 1-45 rival Rockets.

The Mavs are riding a major high, fresh off upsetting the NBA's-best Golden State Warriors in a game that will be remembered and cherished forever in Dallas as Dirk Nowitzki's night. The Rockets are returning to Houston triumphantly after a buzzer-beating winner over the Washington Wizards.

The bad news...Doncic is ‘doubtful’ for the road game against the Rockets due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the closing minutes of Dallas’ win over the Warriors. Dallas is also still out several key players due to COVID including Kristaps Porzingis and Boban Marjanovic.

The good news...The Mavericks have a newfound level of confidence whether their star Doncic plays or not, and that bodes well for the rest of this season.

Dallas has held opponents to 94.2 points over their last six games.

INJURY REPORT: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is doubtful; Boban Marjanović (health and safety protocols) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) is out; Isaiah Thomas (not with team) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (20-18) at HOUSTON ROCKETS (11-28)

FLASHBACK: The Mavericks lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they defeated the Rockets 116-106 at American Airlines Center back in October.

WHEN: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point favorites vs. the Rockets.

NEXT: The Mavs are back at home, hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

LAST WORD “I twisted it a little bit, but not that bad,” said Doncic. “I guess it will be OK. It just hurts a little bit, but I will be fine.”