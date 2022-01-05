Dirk Donuts: 'That's What I Want to Do One Day' - Luka Doncic On Champ Nowitzki Mavs Jersey Retirement
Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.
DONUT 1: MAVS GRAB WIN VS. WARRIORS
On Dirk Nowitzki night, the Dallas Mavericks came out on top with a 99-82 win over the Golden State Warriors. A big win for Luka Doncic's Mavs ... and a big thought from Luka on Dirk's night ...
“That,'' Doncic said after watching the video of the 2011 title as part of Dirk's jersey retirement, "is what I want to do one day.”
DONUT 2: BUILD THAT MAN A STATUE!
Dirk Nowitzki's statue was unveiled, and it's a sight for sore eyes. And crying eyes.
DONUT 3: SAY CHEESE!
Here's a look at some photos during Dirk's historic evening and thrilling win over the Warriors.
DONUT 4: D-WADE SHOWS DIRK SOME RESPECT
After two epic battles in the NBA Finals, Dwyane Wade gave his foe Dirk Nowitzki his flowers.
DONUT 5: WHO GETS THEIR NUMBER RETIRED NEXT?
Seeing 41 go to the rafters was sweet, but Mike Fisher and Dalton Trigg discuss why it probably will be a while until we see another number head up there.
DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1995
Atlanta Hawks head coach Lenny Wilkens passed Boston Celtics head coach and Hall of Famer Red Auerbach to become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach with 939 career victories, after the Hawks defeated the Washington Bullets 112-90.
DONUT 7: NICO HARRISON: LUKA 'WILL WIN TITLES'
It's a bold statement, but the Mavericks' GM is confident that Luka Doncic will follow in Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps and win championships in Dallas.
DONUT 8: AN OFFER MONEY CAN'T BUY
When Dirk Nowitzki retired, he passed the torch to Luka Doncic. But he's doing more than just that in retirement.
DONUT 9: KP FOR AD?
It seems like a pipe dream, but could Kristaps Porzingis and Anthony Davis be involved in the same trade?
DONUT 10: KYRIE SHINES IN DEBUT
In his first game of the season, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving scored 22 points, while Kevin Durant added 39 in a 129-121 win over the Indiana Pacers. On the flip side, Lance Stephenson scored 30 off the bench.
DONUT 11: KEVIN PORTER JR. BOUNCES BACK
After being suspended one game for leaving the arena during Saturday night's loss, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. made a statement in his return to the court and hit a game-winner against the Washington Wizards.
DONUT 12: UP NEXT
The Mavericks are not on the schedule for Thursday - a day off to dry the eyes is needed! - but will travel down I-95 to face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
Fun game. Probably won't match Wednesday's fun, right, Dirk?
“That thing is forever up there,'' he said of No. 41 in the rafters. "It means a lot.”