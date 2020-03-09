Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Watch: Mavs Luka Doncic 'Athleticism' On Display - In Three Gears

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic likes to joke that the game slows down for him because he's "not fast'' and therefore he cannot succeed any other way but ... slowly.

At this particular moment, Luka, reflecting on getting knocked around in Sunday's home loss to the Pacers, isn't in much of a joking matter. But generally, on the "slow'' thing? He's being self-effacing, of course. 

As the NBA is discovering, the reigning Rookie of the Year and dark-horse MVP candidate jumps high enough, runs fast enough, muscles-up plenty ... and when in doubt, tends to "out-craft'' opponents with another gear of athleticism.

New Orleans defender Jrue Holiday knows the drill. 

In Dallas' recent OT win over the Pels, Luka put his "gears'' on display, gaining an advantage against quick defender Holiday not once, not twice, but three times on one continuous dribble.

Maxi Kleber didn't make the 3 to give Luka an assist on this OT play, but Dallas won nevertheless, a 127-123 Wednesday victory in which Doncic finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes of play.

On Friday, another foe in visiting Memphis and defender Josh Jackson ... and another case of Luka using his athleticism - and BBIQ - to barbecue the Grizzlies ...

The Mavs cruised by Memphis in that game, 121-96, as easily as Luka cruised by Jackson. 

There will be other moments (and other stories) on whether Luka deserves a bloody mouth or another few beneficial calls. Even in the failure of the loss to Indy, Doncic put up a sweet, sweet linescore. (Game story here.)

But in this space, just for a moment ... a celebration.

For Doncic - who on most nights in this second season of his NBA career is clearly the best player on the floor - all of it adds up to averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while leading Dallas to a playoff berth and maybe causing onlookers to re-think what it means to be "athletic.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Monday Full-Contact Donuts

The Dallas Mavericks' Otherwise Successful NBA Week ends on a Sour Note and a Bloody Lip.

Steven Kilpatrick

WATCH: Bloodied Luka Doncic Refs Complaint - Mavs Are 'Playing 5-on-8'

WATCH: A Bloodied Luka Doncic Issues His Complaint Against NBA Refs After Loss To Pacers - His Mavs Are 'Playing 5-on-8'

Mike Fisher

by

Coach Brick

Mavs Carlisle On NBA and Coronavirus: 'Do The Right Thing'

The Dallas Mavericks, like every other NBA team, has received the memo regarding coronavirus preparations. And Coach Rick Carlisle Has A Simple Message

Matthew Postins

Luka's Mavs Lose Hard-Fought Game to Pacers, Snapping Four-Game Home Streak

Luka Doncic was unable to make a couple of last-second heaves from three to tie the game, and the Dallas Mavericks (39-26) lost to the Indiana Pacers (39-25) in heartbreaking fashion -- something they've experienced a lot of this season.

Dalton Trigg

Can Kristaps Porzingis continue his excellence?Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Indiana Pacers

Reigning Western Conference Player Of The Week, Kristaps Porzingis, Is Playing Lights Out As The Dallas Mavs Host The Indiana Pacers.

BriAmaranthus

Death of ‘Plan Powder’: Mavs Shouldn’t Sacrifice ‘Get-Better’ Moves Now for Later Dreams

With the NBA 'Player Empowerment Era' in Full Swing, the Dallas Mavs must focus more on the here-and-now rather than what might or might not happen in the future.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Extend Home Win Streak With 121-96 Domination of Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks Extended Their Home Winning Streak to Four Games on Friday Night, Blowing Out the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Owner Cuban Fined $500K For Anti-NBA Refs Rant As Protest is Denied

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is No Stranger To NBA Fines, And Thanks to His Rant Against Officiating, Here Comes A Whopper

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife

Dallas Mavs Protest denied, Mark Cuban fined, but it’s still a win

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Believes The Protest Will Improve The Game In the Long Run.

BriAmaranthus

"Questionable" Luka Doncic with Illness: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Mavs Report that Doncic is Questionable Due to an Illness, So the Duel Between Duos May Have to Wait.

BriAmaranthus