Watch: Mavs Luka Doncic 'Athleticism' On Display - In Three Gears

DALLAS - Luka Doncic likes to joke that the game slows down for him because he's "not fast'' and therefore he cannot succeed any other way but ... slowly.

At this particular moment, Luka, reflecting on getting knocked around in Sunday's home loss to the Pacers, isn't in much of a joking matter. But generally, on the "slow'' thing? He's being self-effacing, of course.

As the NBA is discovering, the reigning Rookie of the Year and dark-horse MVP candidate jumps high enough, runs fast enough, muscles-up plenty ... and when in doubt, tends to "out-craft'' opponents with another gear of athleticism.

New Orleans defender Jrue Holiday knows the drill.

In Dallas' recent OT win over the Pels, Luka put his "gears'' on display, gaining an advantage against quick defender Holiday not once, not twice, but three times on one continuous dribble.

Maxi Kleber didn't make the 3 to give Luka an assist on this OT play, but Dallas won nevertheless, a 127-123 Wednesday victory in which Doncic finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes of play.

On Friday, another foe in visiting Memphis and defender Josh Jackson ... and another case of Luka using his athleticism - and BBIQ - to barbecue the Grizzlies ...

The Mavs cruised by Memphis in that game, 121-96, as easily as Luka cruised by Jackson.

There will be other moments (and other stories) on whether Luka deserves a bloody mouth or another few beneficial calls. Even in the failure of the loss to Indy, Doncic put up a sweet, sweet linescore. (Game story here.)

But in this space, just for a moment ... a celebration.

For Doncic - who on most nights in this second season of his NBA career is clearly the best player on the floor - all of it adds up to averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while leading Dallas to a playoff berth and maybe causing onlookers to re-think what it means to be "athletic.''