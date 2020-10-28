'We're Never Patient' Mavs Willing To Trade All But Luka & KP

DALLAS - We found this to be self-evident when Dallas Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson recently told DallasBasketball.com, "We're never patient'' in the pursuit of roster greatness alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

But just in case somebody isn't quite catching on?

DBcom knows the Mavs are willing to dangle anybody on the roster except the two you-know-who's - and the Dallas Morning News now adding that the Mavericks' desire to sell could be an attempt to get into the NBA Draft Lottery region.

Dallas currently holds picks Nos. 18 and 31, but the DMN is reporting that GM Nelson "has made it clear to peers league-wide" that he is interested in adding "a third star" alongside Doncic and Porzingis and is reportedly "in urgency mode."

Again, some of this is obvious. The Mavs believe Doncic - who led Dallas with 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 61 games and became a first-team All-NBA'er - is the centerpiece of a potential dynasty. And they believe that KP - who averaged 20.4 points per game with 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 57 games and is now recovering from minor knee surgery - represents a Unicorn-level sidekick.

And Dallas wants more. A "third star,'' in the vernacular.

Brad Townsend's DMN report emphasizes the draft as a way to do that - a new angle. The DMN also suggests that "more than a few player agents have whispered to the Mavericks that their client sure wouldn't mind being part of Dallas' promising future.

That's the more traditional way to build in Donnie's "we're never patient'' world. But an established NBA stud as a "third star'' or a top-notch draftee to add to the roster? Mavs fans will take it either way.