Crazily, Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly seems like a legit conversation to engage in for followers of the Dallas Mavericks. So why not get even more crazy and ponder the idea of James Harden in Dallas?

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst lit a fire to Mavs social media when he made the comment that the Mavs would be 'at the front of the line' when and if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available, whether it be through trade or free agency.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst lit a fire to Mavs social media when he made the comment that the Mavs would be 'at the front of the line' when and if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available, whether it be through trade or free agency. The guys discuss how optimism is starting to rise on the Giannis-to-Dallas front, as the speculation has now started to move up to a national level.

The fact that Luka Doncic and his girlfriend are currently vacationing in Giannis' home country of Greece gives us even more reason to fire up the conspiracy machine and have a little more fun with it.

From there, the guys go on to discuss a hypothetical James Harden-to-Dallas trade scenario, which is based on piecing together two separate reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Would such a trade work for the Mavs, or would his style of play clash too much with Doncic's? There are arguments for both sides that you won't want to miss. Thanks for listening!