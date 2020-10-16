SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Step Back Pod: Mavs Trade For Harden? Crazy, Right?

Dalton Trigg

Crazily, Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly seems like a legit conversation to engage in for followers of the Dallas Mavericks. So why not get even more crazy and ponder the idea of James Harden in Dallas?

This week, our Mavs Step Back Podcast teamed up with Mavs Moneyball's Editor-in-Chief Kirk Henderson to give Mavs fans nearly two jam-packed hours of Dallas Mavericks talk. The first part of this extensive conversation can be found below. When finished here, head on over to MavsMoneyball.com for the second part on the 'Kirk Your Enthusiasm' podcast. Be sure to subscribe to both podcasts on your favorite platforms, and leave us some nice reviews on Apple Podcasts as well if you haven't already. Thanks in advance!

READ MORE: Mavs 'First In Line for Giannis' - Report - Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst lit a fire to Mavs social media when he made the comment that the Mavs would be 'at the front of the line' when and if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available, whether it be through trade or free agency. The guys discuss how optimism is starting to rise on the Giannis-to-Dallas front, as the speculation has now started to move up to a national level. 

READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic Is Favorite for 2021 NBA MVP

READ MORE: Doncic's Mavs Land How High In NBA Power Rankings?

The fact that Luka Doncic and his girlfriend are currently vacationing in Giannis' home country of Greece gives us even more reason to fire up the conspiracy machine and have a little more fun with it.

From there, the guys go on to discuss a hypothetical James Harden-to-Dallas trade scenario, which is based on piecing together two separate reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Bobby Marks. 

Would such a trade work for the Mavs, or would his style of play clash too much with Doncic's? There are arguments for both sides that you won't want to miss. Thanks for listening!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Mavs Shopping: Is There Truth In Our Jerami Grant Idea?

Dallas Mavs Shopping: Is There Truth In Our Jerami Grant Idea?

Mike Fisher

Oddsmakers Set Luka Doncic As Favorite for 2021 NBA MVP

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is a big favorite for 2021 NBA MVP on an odds list that includes a player from every team

Mike Fisher

2 Reasons Mavs Icon Dirk Turned Down Nets Coaching Job

The 2 Reasons Dallas Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki Turned Down A Coaching Job Joining Buddy Steve Nash With the Brooklyn Nets

Mike Fisher

Mavs 'First In Line for Giannis' - Report

The Dallas Mavs Are 'First In Line for Giannis Antetokounmpo' When He Becomes An NBA Free Agent, Per A Report

Mike Fisher

Doncic's Mavs Land How High In NBA Power Rankings?

The expectations for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are already starting to skyrocket for next season with ESPN placing them 5th in their 'Way-Too-Early' NBA Power Rankings.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs' Cauley-Stein: 'Carlisle Made Me Fall In Love With The Work'

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein joined our Mavs Step Back Podcast this week and talked about what he's been working on this offseason and how he envisions a bigger role with the team going forward.

Dalton Trigg

LOOK: Mavs' Porzingis Wields World's Longest Crutches

LOOK: Dallas Mavs Star Kristaps Porzingis Wields World's Longest Crutches

Mike Fisher

Lakers Set As Team Mavs Must Chase - Again

Same As It Ever Was: The NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Are Set As The Team The Dallas Mavs Must Chase - Again

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Big Man Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery

Dallas Mavs Big Man Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery

Mike Fisher

Mark Cuban Posts New Picture of Delonte West

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban gives us a new picture of the troubled former NBA standout in rehab.

Mike Fisher