NBA trade rumors and speculation continue to gain momentum as we get closer to the draft, which is currently scheduled for November 18. Could Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon or San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan be considered a couple of 'realistic' second-tier trade targets for the Dallas Mavericks, given that the Mavs own the No. 18 and 31 picks?

On this week's episode, we start off by discussing the Gordon and DeRozan scenarios at length, while also putting together our best Mavs trade packages for each player and how they'd fit alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

We believe these scenarios are worth looking into further, especially in the case of Gordon, a player who the Mavs have shown interest in trading for not too long ago.

After Dallas traded for Kristaps Porzingis around the 2019 NBA trade deadline, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Mavs had "investigated" Gordon's availability prior to the trade. And according to a 2018 report from Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Mavs were expected to show "serious interest" in Gordon that summer before he eventually signed his extension with Orlando.

There hasn't been any new smoke coming from the Gordon-Dallas fire lately, but we know that the Mavs like Gordon as a player, and if he becomes available, we think it's a safe bet that GM Donnie Nelson, at the very least, gives the Magic a phone call.

In the second segment of this episode, the guys answer a handful of listeners' questions in their Mavs Offseason Mailbag 4.0. Questions ranged from whether trading for Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo would be worth the risk, what we would consider to be a Mavs 'disappointment' next season, who we've got our eyes on in the draft if the Mavs keep their picks (TCU's Desmond Bane, anybody?), and much, much more!

