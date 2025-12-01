Mavericks' new confidence pushes them higher in NBA power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are feeling good after snapping a 3-game losing streak with a win on the road against James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The victory has NBA.com writer John Schuhmann moving the Mavericks up two spots in his latest power rankings. The team now sits at No. 21 after being at No. 23 last week.

"Anthony Davis wasn’t able to get the Mavs a win in his return from a 14-game absence on Friday, but Cooper Flagg had a huge performance as they beat the Clippers (without Davis) the following night," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs are still just 1-9 against teams currently sporting winning records, with the one win (vs. Toronto) coming back in October. They’ll play their next four games against teams with a combined record of 60-17, with Monday bringing their first meeting with the Nuggets."

Mavericks make move up power rankings

The Mavericks are ahead of the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, the aforementioned Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards in the power rankings.

As the season goes on, the Mavericks will be able to rely more on number one overall pick Cooper Flagg as he grows more comfortable in the NBA.

"Flagg scored a career-high 35 points on Saturday, hitting a huge pull-up to put the Mavs ahead with a little less than three minutes left and then going 6-for-6 from the line after that," Schuhmann wrote.

"That clutch jumper represented the only two of his 35 points that didn’t come in the paint (12-for-15) or at the line (9-for-11). He continues to shoot much more effectively in the paint (58.4%) than he does from the outside (34.2% from mid-range, 25.3% from beyond the arc)."

Flagg and the Mavs are back in action tonight against the Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

