Anthony Davis injury keeps Mavericks in bottom of power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are beginning to wave the white flag after Anthony Davis suffered a hand injury that could keep him out for a bulk of the remainder of the regular season.

Their outlook is bleak, but their placement in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings did not change. The team sits at No. 25 once again.

"Anthony Davis is out again (and maybe for a long time) after injuring his left hand in Utah on Thursday. The Mavs remain in the bottom five in the West, having lost six of their last seven games against other teams with losing records," Schuhmann wrote.

"With their loss in Utah on Thursday, the Mavs are 0-6 (one of three winless teams) in rest-advantage games. They’ll have two more – vs. Brooklyn and Denver – as they play a four-game homestand this week."

Mavs stay among bottom teams in power rankings

The only teams that ranked below the Mavericks were the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings. Even when the Mavs win games, they do it in a way that doesn't reflect a team that is going to be getting better any time soon.

"The offense was ugly on both ends of the floor in Sacramento on Tuesday, but the Mavs got the win with two go-ahead buckets in the final minute. Flagg had the first (a tough, lefty finish off the glass) and assisted on the other (a Brandon Williams 3), and he’s now 4-for-6 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. Those four buckets are tied for fourth league-wide," Schuhmann wrote.

The Mavs return to the court tonight against the Brooklyn Nets before hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday without Nikola Jokic. Then, the team faces off against the Jazz or Duke Apes in Salt Lake City on Thursday and Saturday.

