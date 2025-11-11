Mavericks already pushing for former executive to be Nico Harrison replacement

The Dallas Mavericks finally made the long-awaited move to fire general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday, November 11th. This was always going to be the outcome after he traded away Luka Doncic for the small return they received. There was no other way this was going to end.

But the question now becomes, who takes his place? The Mavericks are expected to promote assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi in the interim, but it'd be surprising if they stay in place past this season.

There has already been a push among some of the organization's influential voices to try to bring back former Harrison adviser Dennis Lindsey from Detroit, sources tell @TheSteinLine, but Dallas is first expected to install an interim front office after Harrison's departure. https://t.co/YZJaQfZatp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2025

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that people within the Mavericks have been pushing to bring back Dennis Lindsey, who was the real architect of the 2024 Finals team. He was an advisor to Harrison that season, and once he left to be the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations with the Detroit Pistons, everything went down the toilet.

Lindsey is the former general manager/Executive Vice President of the Utah Jazz from 2012 to 2021, helping build up some pretty good teams around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. And he clearly worked wonders in Dallas because he made Nico Harrison look competent. But he won't be the only person vying to run basketball operations in Dallas.

3 Other Candidates to Replace Nico Harrison in Dallas

1. Michael Finley/Matt Riccardi

Jun 22, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant vice president Michael Finley answers questions during a press conference at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's unlikely, but if this interim front office makes a move or two and the Mavericks find themselves competitive, there's a world where one of Finley or Riccardi is promoted to full-time GM.



Finley played for the Mavericks from 1996 to 2005 and has been in the front office for a few years now. He went viral after the 2024 Western Conference Finals for taking away Luka Doncic's beer, and how he fit into that whole mess is still unknown, but he is a formerly beloved player.



Riccardi spent 12 years rising through the ranks in the Brooklyn Nets' front office before coming to Dallas in August of 2022, when he was the Senior Director of Pro Personnel. After a year in that role, he was promoted to assistant GM in 2023.

2. Jason Kidd

Nov 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd, could be looking to gain some front office power. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported, "There’s been some league chatter about Jason Kidd potentially moving into a front office role." Kidd just signed a contract extension before the season, so he probably isn't going anywhere soon.

3. Bob Myers

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers talks during the Andre Iguodala jersey retirement ceremony at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

It would probably be hard to convince Bob Myers to leave his current role as the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (the sports management company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils), but Patrick Dumont was able to coax CEO Rick Welts out of retirement last year, who worked with Myers in Golden State. It's at least a name to monitor.

