Mock draft gifts Mavericks point guard to help Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that should be looking at some of the top prospects in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class.

The Mavs were picking No. 1 this summer, but they might be creeping towards the middle of the lottery this time around. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavs selected Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr.

"Mikel Brown Jr.'s 29-point, five-assist effort against Kentucky has been one of the more validating, early-season efforts among the preseason's projected top prospects," Wasserman wrote.

"He operates with a noticeable confidence, bounce to his step, speed and coordination. He seems in control of his defender with his handle/command and change of speed. The shotmaking may be inconsistent, but it's potent and threatening whenever he's able to rise up.

"On the downside, he takes some low-percentage hero threes. He'll have to add more counter offense inside the arc with his pull-up or floater, rather than rely on hard drives or drawing fouls. A high turnover rate also reflects some ambitious decision-making and over-confidence."

READ MORE: The hits keep coming as Mavericks receive bad injury news on key young player

Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Mehki Ellison dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mavs get point guard in mock draft

The players chosen before Brown are Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, Tennessee forward Nate Ament, and Arizona forward Koa Peat.

The Mavs are in need of a point guard to develop for when Kyrie Irving is no longer able to play at a high level. Brown could be the prospect the Mavs are looking for.

Wasserman compared Brown to Boston Celtics point guard Anfernee Simons, who is averaging 15 points per game across his eight-year career in the NBA. If the Mavs can get another player who can create their own shot next to Cooper Flagg, the offense will be in good hands moving forward.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg's first game against Lakers, Luka Doncic, is 'another game'

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News