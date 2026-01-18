How Kyrie Irving shifts Mavericks' position at trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks' activity at the trade deadline will have Kyrie Irving in mind.

Irving has not played for the Mavs this season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered back in March. With the direction the team is currently going, it's possible the team may not see him at all this season. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto dives into the Mavs' current state of affairs and believes the team is at a crossroads with Irving.

"Looking ahead towards the trade deadline, Dallas can attempt to salary dump [Anthony] Davis now, keep him and look to make a trade in the offseason, or keep and play him with the eventual return of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg in his second season, and an expected lottery pick," Scotto wrote.

​​"The reality for Dallas is that whatever direction they choose with Davis, he’s a sunk cost and will never undo the scrutiny from Nico Harrison’s trade of Doncic to the Lakers. The question is whether clearing their salary books is more advantageous, trying to extract more value down the line and hope he stays healthy, or trying to bridge two different timelines with him and Irving, along with Flagg and another young talent in this draft."

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks figuring out life beyond trade deadline

The Mavs need to try and field a competitive team for next season because their 2027 first-round pick is mostly not in their control.

"Meanwhile, although some have speculated whether or not Irving will return from a torn ACL this season, there’s no logical urgency for the Mavericks to bring him back at all this season while the franchise has control of its 2026 first-round pick and the team is on the outside of the Play-In Tournament and only 1.5 games out of the league’s sixth-worst record in the tankathon standings," Scotto wrote.

"In 2027, for those wondering, if Dallas’ pick lands in the 3-30 range, it belongs to the Charlotte Hornets."

There is a lot that is up in the air, but the Mavericks still have a lot of faith that Irving is a positive piece to the puzzle for the team. They would like him to be with the team next season and help this group of youngsters mature into a competitive roster.

The Mavs are back in action against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.

