Mavs Step Back LIVE: Doncic Needs More From Porzingis in Game 4

The Mavericks lost Game 3 to the Clippers despite Luka Doncic's playoff career-high 44 points. Going forward, the Mavs need much more from Kristaps Porzingis

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Dallas Mavericks' 118-108 Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Luka Doncic was amazing, scoring a playoff career-high 44 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists, but it wasn't enough to overcome the elite shooting nights from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. After jumping out to a 30-11 lead in front of a packed AAC, Dallas wasn't able keep up when Doncic went to the bench, and the Clippers were able to get back in the game quickly.

Simply put, the Mavs desperately need more from Kristaps Porzingis going into Game 4 and beyond if they want to close out the Clippers and move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Whether it's all on KP or not, the Mavs have to find a way to get more production from him going forward. Porzingis should play in Sunday's Game 4 like his hair is on fire, not just for the Mavs' chances of winning, but for his own image. We are rooting for him to figure it out.

"(My performance is) below what I can do, obviously," said Porzingis after Game 3. "(I'm) just frustrated at the moment and trying to keep my head in the right place."

Other than Porzingis' lack of production, what else went wrong for the Mavs in Game 3? What adjustments can Rick Carlisle make to counter the Clippers' small-ball lineups? Is Game 4 a must-win for Dallas? We discuss all that and much more right here:

