Mavs Step Back LIVE: Can Luka Doncic Keep Up ‘GOAT’ Pace?

Mavs Step Back LIVE: Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavericks’ thrilling 105-100 Game 5 win over the Clippers … could Luka Doncic be entering early ‘GOAT’ status at his current pace?

Some players were just born for the brightest of spotlights. Where some tend to shy away, this special category of players get the job done when it matters most. Dallas Mavericks’ 22-year-old superstar Luka Doncic is already among that prestigious group of ‘GOAT’ candidates just 11 games into his NBA postseason career.

Obviously, Doncic has a long way to go before people start mentioning him in the same breath (overall) with all-time greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but based on what we’ve witnessed so far, he’s well on his way to that sort of praise if he keeps going at his current pace and eventually adds some NBA championships to his resumé.

In what was the biggest game of his young career, Doncic went on the road and put up 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 46% from the field overall and 50% from three. There are two players in NBA history who have multiple playoff games with at least 40 points and 10 assists: LeBron James (four times) and Luka Doncic (two times already).

Furthermore, Doncic registered the highest percentage of field goals either scored or assisted for a team during a playoff game in NBA history at 83.8%. The only other two players to ever eclipse 80% in that category are Allen Iverson and LeBron James.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Dallas Mavericks’ thrilling 105-100 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in route to a 3-2 series lead. It’s early, but could Luka Doncic be entering early ‘GOAT’ status at his current pace? Let’s talk it out, as well as look ahead to Game 6 on Friday night:

