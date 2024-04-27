2024 NBA Mock Draft: Where's Nets' Draft Picks Go?
The offseason is here for the Brooklyn Nets after the team posted a 32-50 record, leaving them as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference. They're in a bit of a weird middle ground. They sold their future draft picks in exchange for James Harden -- who has since played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and now the LA Clippers.
They paired Harden with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- who teamed up in Brooklyn in 2019 -- in what would end up being a failed experiment as the trio played just 16 games, going 13-3 in the span.
Now, the Nets are left with a oddly built roster and no control over the future picks. With Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas being the team's "stars," there's plenty of roster construction needing to be done. They need a young potential superstar mixed with a good supporting cast.
The way the Nets are currently built, it's one big supporting cast with no real nucleus. To make matters worse, they own no draft picks for the 2024 NBA Draft. According to Bleacher Report's recent mock draft, the Nets No. 9 pick was sent to the Houston Rockets, who selected UConn's Donovan Clingan. The No. 39 pick is sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, who took Creighton's Baylor Scheierman.
If there was going to be any draft for the Nets to have no picks, the 2024 NBA Draft seems to be an alright class. It's considered one of the weakest draft classes the NBA has seen.
It could make sense for the Nets to trade into the draft, though it would have to be for a cheap price, or even sell their roster for a new set of talents and more youth. Right now, all they have to do is trade for cheap, low-cost, high-reward players.
In short, the Nets might not have their draft picks in the upcoming draft, but it's fine. The draft picks -- should they want to trade back into the draft, should be cheap. They're better off sitting on their hands and making trades towards the future rather than trying to make any immediate decisions to fix the roster.