Three Players the Brooklyn Nets Could Trade for in the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft Lottery is in just five days, and while the Brooklyn Nets do not own a pick in this year's draft, they should still be paying attention in case they see a prospect worth trading into the draft for.
This year's draft class has very little hype compared to year's past. Perhaps it's because we just witnessed one of the most hype prospects get drafted, Victor Wembanyama, but players like Alex Sarr, Zacharrie Risacher, and Cody Williams haven't built a lot of buzz around their names.
This would make it easier for GM Sean Marks to make a move and sneak into the draft, whether it be in the lottery or the late-first round, to snag a player they really like. Here are three players Brooklyn should eye in the upcoming draft:
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Clingan wrapped up his college career about a month ago, winning the National Championship with the Huskies in a dominant stretch of tournament games. The 7-foot-2 sophomore is best known for his defensive skills and rim running, which was best displayed in UConn's Elite 8 game against Illinois, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals.
Clingan would only be an interesting prospect for the Nets if they decide not to re-sign Nic Claxton. If Clax stays in Brooklyn, it would already have the starting and backup centers in Claxton and Noah Clowney, who just had a productive end to his rookie season.
Clingan is likely to end up as a mid-to-late lottery pick, so the Nets would probably have to give up a first-round pick and either a player or multiple second-round picks.
Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Furphy is a player who doesn't get talked about enough. The 6-foot-9 wing had a rollercoaster season, starting 19 of 33 games while also shooting 35.2% from deep.
Furphy has such a smooth release from beyond the arc, but can also attack the rim and run the fast break well. When I watch him, I see flashes of Gradey Dick in his time with the Jayhawks, but also a little bit of Klay Thompson in the way he can set himself up off of the ball.
Projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, the Nets wouldn't have to give up much for him. Maybe a first-round pick and a reserve player, or a first-round pick and a second, but nothing crazy. Getting the sharpshooter would allow Brooklyn to have a floor-spacer and let players like Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons work on the open floor.
Nikola Topic, Crvena zvezda
Topic is one of the best players in this draft class, projected to go in the top five. The 6-foot-6 18-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 2023-24 for Mega and Crvena Zvezda in the ABA and Euroleague.
Topic is so intriguing because he's young, a tall point guard and has an unreal passing IQ. He can be the franchise point guard the Nets need to create shots for Thomas, Mikal Bridges and the rest of the team.
The Nets would likely have to give up multiple first-round picks, but it shouldn't be more than that for one reason: this draft class has little to no hype. The players don't have the same noise surrounding them as other classes, because many of these guys aren't franchise-changers. Many players getting drafted high will go to teams as the second, third, or even fourth option. Topic will be easier to acquire than other top-five picks.
