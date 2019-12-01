NetsInsider
A Quarter Way Through the Season The Nets Look The Same As Last Year, and Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Eric Webb

Let’s just call a thing a thing. As we’re about a quarter way through the season the Nets probably aren’t where they thought they’d be, but are definitely taking a step in the right direction toward contention when you compare to last season.

Currently Brooklyn has a 10-9 record and sits at 7th place in the Eastern Conference and 4th in the Atlantic division.

Through their first 19 games the Nets are only a couple of games ahead of where they were last season when they were 8-11 at this point. However, they have won six of their last eight matchups.

“The record says we’re about average,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

At one game above .500, you can’t blame Atkinson for feeling that way about his team.

Not to mention when you take into account the high expectations many have for this team, from the front office, coaches, players and to the fans. The Nets are projected to go 49-33 this season according to Bleacher Report in case you are wondering.

However, whenever a team adds and subtracts as many guys to the roster as Brooklyn did this summer, the growth usually takes time and success doesn’t happen overnight.

The truth is statistically the Nets are looking exactly like they did last season. Besides their offensive ranking, there are no significant differences. Brooklyn had the 19th ranked offense last season, and currently are ranked 16th. Points per game, assists per game, rebounds per game, offensive rebounds per game and fast break points per game all are the same numbers for last season for this ball club. The positive thing about this though is that for most of these same categories the Nets’ rankings moved up from last year, which means that the competition has become less challenging.

Given all of the injuries and the suspension of Wilson Chandler, this is pretty impressive when you think about what the Nets’ ceiling could be this season. Fans have yet to see this team at 100%.

Most importantly though, the biggest takeaway from the Nets thus far in the season is that they’re finding ways to win, even against steep competition. Coach Atkinson had this to say after the Nets pulled a win out in the second game of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics.

“I don’t want to start saying that we’re ready for the lead, or start to talk about top seeds,” said Atkinson. “Everybody’s talking about Kyrie, there’s also Caris Levert who is out, you’d argue two of our best players. I think moments like these make your team stronger. I do feel good momentum. I feel like the group’s coming together.”

