Skip to main content

Ben Simmons’ Last Minute Status Change for Nets vs Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets have downgraded Ben Simmons (back soreness) to out vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

Just an hour before tip-off, the Brooklyn Nets downgraded point forward Ben Simmons (back soreness) to out vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Simmons, who is coming off an off-season back operation — microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of a herniated disc is removed to relieve pressure on the spinal column — was limited early in the season. He did not play in back-to-backs and was on a minute restriction through the first 20 games. 

Outside of Simmons, only superstar forward Kevin Durant (isolated MCL sprain) is ruled out for the Nets for Sunday evening’s game. Durant is projected to miss a month of action due to the injury. He is expected to be reevaluated in roughly one week so there is no further update on Durant at this time. The rest of the team for Brooklyn is available. 

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has ruled Ousmane Dieng (Right Wrist, Small, Non-Displaced Fracture), Chet Holmgren (Right Foot Surgery), Aleksej Pokusevski (Left Tibia Plateau; Non-Displaced Fracture), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Right Ankle Sprain) all out vs. the Nets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A win for Brooklyn would give the team their 15th win in their last 17 games, along with their 19th win across their last 22 contests. The Nets, who hold the best record since Nov. 1 (25-9) are 7-6 vs. Western Conference competition this season.

The Nets will hit the road after their Sunday matchup vs. the Thunder for a five-game road trip. 

 Brooklyn will tip-off against Oklahoma City at 6:00 p.m. ET. After the contest, the Nets will hit the road for a five-game road trip: San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

USATSI_19442449
News

Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
r989826_1296x729_16-9
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19589483_168390270_lowres
News

The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19597649_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Free Agency's Significance

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19776888
News

Ben Simmons: I Need to 'Get Buckets' with Kevin Durant Out

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19778700
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19724335
News

Nets: 'No More Pressure' On Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant Out

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18153894_168390270_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status for Celtics vs Nets Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari