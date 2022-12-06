Ben Simmons Speaks on Calf Strain, Plans to Play Friday

The Brooklyn Nets have been without Ben Simmons for three games. Simmons, who is overcoming a lateral left calf strain, is targeting a return for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in Brooklyn.

“Good, really good,” said Simmons on how he’s feeling after a very light practice day in Industry City, Brooklyn. “So I'm excited where I'm at right now. So looking for Friday to get back into court.”

Simmons will miss his fourth straight game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn stated that the 26-year-old took another step in the right direction, disclosing the plan is for Simmons to return during the upcoming back-to-back.

"Another step in progression being on the court and running a bit, which was great to see," said Vaughn on Simmons. "He's trending toward this weekend. He and Yuta will both be out tomorrow."

For the first time since suffering the left lateral calf strain, Simmons spoke about his injury. He credited his injury to his overall load on the hardwood coming back from his battle with left knee soreness. Simmons played 30+ minutes in six of the seven games after his injury battle with left knee soreness - the same leg the left lateral calf strain is for him.

"I think it's the number of not playing for a while. coming back, and the amount of minutes I was playing," said Simmons on his injury. "Also playing back-to-backs. It's a lot of load for a comeback from a back injury and then also the knees. I'm glad I had this time to build some muscle around it and work on it."

After missing a total of five games due to left knee soreness, both Simmons and the Nets performance team believe the two injuries are connected to each other.

"I think it's all related," Simmons said. "You know, when you start talking about back injuries, you know, you start using different muscles and you want to load lean or whatever it is. I think they all relate in some aspect."

Simmons has been engaged with his teammates on the bench while rehabbing his left calf strain. It's also been frustrating for the point forward to be out with injury for a total of nine games across Brooklyn's first 25 games of the regular season.

"Super frustrated. Me, I wanted to come back and play tomorrow. But obviously, the team's best interest is probably best for me to come back Friday," Simmons said. "So just being smart about it. You know, it's a long year. I think the team has been doing great. Situations that go on Yuta being out, TJ coming back. Last week no one else was. So I think you know, down the stretch is best for us to have everyone back, you know, healthy for playoffs and getting back."

Looking ahead, it's unlikely Simmons, along with wings Yuta Watanabe and TJ Warren, will play in both games of the Nets' back-to-back this weekend, per Vaughn. The point-forward will also have a cautious minute load in the upcoming games he'll be available for.

"I mean, I think we're definitely gonna look at it a lot of different. I don't know if it's measuring your minutes, maybe not back-to-backs or whatever it is," Simmons stated. "I think that's going to be like a joint thing with the training staff and myself and let them know how I'm feeling."