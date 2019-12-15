NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Brooklyn Falls 110-102 To The Defending Champs

Eric Webb

In a game of catch up the Nets fall to the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors 110-102. Brooklyn’s last lead was when they were up 19-17 with 6:50 left in the first quarter as a result of a David Nwaba three pointer. From that point on it was an uphill battle.

USATSI_13796165_153628568_lowres

Putting the Nets away was a team effort on the part of the Raptors, even though the NBA’s Most Improved Player, Pascal Siakam, went off for 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He also got three blocks and three steals. However, Siakam was one of five Raptors who scored in double digits, and one of three who recorded a double-double.

Marc Gasol scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Serge Ibaka scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Scoring wise the Nets the Nets didn’t have that bad of a game. They also had five players score in double digits. Taurean Prince was the only one recording a double-double with 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way with 24 points.

To be fair, even though both teams had multiple players score in double digits, those points didn’t come easily because neither team shot the ball particularly well on Saturday night.

Both teams shot 38% from the field. From behind the arc Brooklyn shot 26.1% and Toronto shot 35.0%.

However, Brooklyn did outrebound the Raptors 72-60, which is notable because the Nets only average 47.9 RPG. So this is the one area where they shined.

In just about every other category though the Nets got beat. Brooklyn turned the ball over 20 times, but this came as a result of the relentless defense that Toronto played the whole 48 minutes, which included 10 steals.

“We played solid defense and helped each other. Our energy was higher,” said Pascal Siakam. “We can’t come in just trying to feed off of our offense. Our defense [has] to be the thing that kind of helps us feel good. We got to feel good when we play defense. When we play good defense we get transition points.”

Siakam was right because the Raptors scored 32 fast break points. They average 19.5 per game.

Another area of the Raptors’ defense that Brooklyn struggled with was blocks. Toronto recorded 10.

“That’s Toronto’s strength. They turn you over. They’re an excellent defensive team,” said Head Coach Kenny Atkinson. “I knew coming in the issue tonight was going to be scoring on these guys and no we didn’t handle the ball well enough.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmelo Anthony: I Wanted That 'Challenge' Of The Knicks, Implying Durant and Kyrie Didn't

Rob Lep

Melo spent seven seasons in New York. KD and Kyrie are now in NYC too, except not at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.

Nets Release G Iman Shumpert

Rob Lep

Brooklyn was 9-4 with him on the roster; move clears way for Wilson Chandler, who is returning from 25-game PED suspension

Graham's 40 Too Much For Nets To Stay Undefeated Against Hornets

Eric Webb

The Nets end their winning streak at three.

Spencer Dinwiddie deserving of All-Star consideration after filling in valiantly for injured Kyrie Irving

Rick Laughland

Nets floor general is playing at an elite level.

Nets Even Series With Nuggets With 105-102 Win At Barclays

Eric Webb

Brooklyn keeps rolling to make it three in a row.

Nets Continue To Improve With Impressive 111-104 Win Against Hornets

Eric Webb

Brooklyn has strong second half to closeout a win on the road.

All About The Fro: Jarrett Allen Has Been Huge For Brooklyn

Rob Lep

The 21-year old third-year player has blossomed into a difference maker right in front of our eyes.

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kyrie Irving

Rob Lep

Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency after two seasons with the Boston Celtics

Irving Injury Officially Serious, Expected Out 1-2 More Weeks

Eric Webb

The Nets point guard missed his 10th straight game tonight.

Atkinson Now NY's Numbah One

Michael Cohen

Devils firing of John Hynes Makes Nets Skipper Longest Tenured