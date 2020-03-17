Brooklyn Nets announce four players have tested postitive for Coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, in a email to the media.

Of the four players who tested positive, one player is exhibiting symptoms, while three are asymptomatic. The four players have been quarantined and under the care of Nets' team doctors.

The Nets wanted to notify the public for anyone who had contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

In that same vein, all players and members of thtere Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated and in constant communication with the team's medical staff to monitor their health status.

Due to HIPPA laws, the Nets are not permitted to release the names of the infected players without their conscent.

This is the latest indication of how important social distancing will be over the next few weeks or even months as the globe tries to slow the spread of this extremely contagious virus.

With a least thirty days until the NBA even thinks about playing in empty arenas and more likely 60-90 days until the league is back, the players should have plenty of time to recuperate and return back to full health.

Fans will question what players were infected, but with Sean Marks and company notorious for remaining tight-lipped on public relations matters, it's unlikely the identity of any players will be revealed.

The Nation is locking down under presidential orders and federal directives, while governors in many states are deploying the National Guard to deal with the growing pandemic. As the weeks go on, it's likely more teams and players will come forward with reports of players, coaches or team personnel contracting the virus.