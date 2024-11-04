Nets Coach Wants Cam Thomas Passing More
While he has emerged as one of the best scorers in the NBA this season, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is on a quest towards becoming an all-around player.
Thomas, 23, is averaging 26.6 points per game through the Nets' first seven games of the season, but he is only getting 2.6 assists per contest. He has no more than four assists in any single game this season.
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez hopes to get Thomas to pass the ball more often.
"I see frustration, and that's what we need to move on from," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "You're not gonna be able to score every time, but you can find a way to help your team score. Today, CT wasn't efficient, and sometimes, when that happens, you give yourself up with cuts or you find your teammates. That's what I want to see. If you're a scorer but they do certain things to you, then maybe it's a day that you score less, but you assist more. That's part of the growth that we all want to see."
Thomas had his season-low in points yesterday with 17 in a 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons, but if he was able to bring his assist numbers up, it's possible that the Nets would have performed better.
If Thomas can become a more well-rounded player, the Nets will be more successful in the long run.
